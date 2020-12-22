Steel Panther slammed for playing Florida shows to maskeless audiences

Steel Panther Perform In Berlin. Picture: Andrea Friedrich/Redferns/Getty

The American rock band have been criticised for playing three packed out shows in the US state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel Panther have been slammed for playing three packed out Florida shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Metal Sucks, the American rock band - who are known for their humorous lyrics and over the top on-stage personas - performed in the state over the weekend and photos have emerged of hemmed-in fans on social media.

Steel Panther in Orlando Florida last night. pic.twitter.com/LniXP1kmkW — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) December 19, 2020

A Facebook video sees fans revelling at the venue, packed in like sardines while drinking and singing along to each word.

People have since taken to Twitter to condemn the scenes, writing: "The rock community should be speaking out against this irresponsible behavior by #steelpanther because this is the reason nobody can tour right now....ignorant behavior. "

Another wrote: "I miss goin to live shows. But can’t do it right now with hospitals full!! Think of others this is disrespectful to all the nurses dr’s".

I miss goin to live shows. But can’t do it right now with hospitals full!! Think of others this is disrespectful to all the nurses dr’s — Moman (@moman300) December 20, 2020

A third said: "This is a slap in the face to the nurses, doctors, and other health care professionals that are trying to save covid positive patients. Am I a fan of Steel Panther? Sure. But this wasn't a very smart move by anyone involved with this show."

fan of Steel Panther? Sure. But this wasn't a very smart move by anyone involved with this show. — Victor Czoch (@VictorCzoch) December 20, 2020

This guy quipped about the parody band: "Extremely on brand".

Extremely on brand — CHOAM Nompsky (@damnlamb) December 22, 2020

Another simply yelled: "Can I get a FUCK Steel Panther?!"

Can I get a FUCK Steel Panther?!https://t.co/ptZNRO9kJf — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑 𝕯𝖊𝕱𝖔𝖓𝖈𝖊 (@danfonce_) December 21, 2020

According to Metal Sucks, the band's final show in the run - which took place on Saturday 18 December 18 at The Ranch Concert Hall in Ft. Myers - was indoors.

While it's hard to tell if the gig-goers were wearing masks from the video, it is clear that they aren't following social distancing rules.

The United States currently has the highest cases of COVID-19 in the world.

Florida has been hit hard in the country, only third behind California and Texas when it comes to cases and deaths.