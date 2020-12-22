Steel Panther slammed for playing Florida shows to maskeless audiences

22 December 2020, 12:57 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 13:08

Steel Panther Perform In Berlin
Steel Panther Perform In Berlin. Picture: Andrea Friedrich/Redferns/Getty

The American rock band have been criticised for playing three packed out shows in the US state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel Panther have been slammed for playing three packed out Florida shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Metal Sucks, the American rock band - who are known for their humorous lyrics and over the top on-stage personas - performed in the state over the weekend and photos have emerged of hemmed-in fans on social media.

A Facebook video sees fans revelling at the venue, packed in like sardines while drinking and singing along to each word.

Steel Panther - Orlando

Posted by Josh Lough on Thursday, December 17, 2020

People have since taken to Twitter to condemn the scenes, writing: "The rock community should be speaking out against this irresponsible behavior by #steelpanther because this is the reason nobody can tour right now....ignorant behavior. "

Another wrote: "I miss goin to live shows. But can’t do it right now with hospitals full!! Think of others this is disrespectful to all the nurses dr’s".

A third said: "This is a slap in the face to the nurses, doctors, and other health care professionals that are trying to save covid positive patients. Am I a fan of Steel Panther? Sure. But this wasn't a very smart move by anyone involved with this show."

This guy quipped about the parody band: "Extremely on brand".

Another simply yelled: "Can I get a FUCK Steel Panther?!"

READ MORE: Paul McCartney wants to take coronavirus vaccine as soon he can

According to Metal Sucks, the band's final show in the run - which took place on Saturday 18 December 18 at The Ranch Concert Hall in Ft. Myers - was indoors.

While it's hard to tell if the gig-goers were wearing masks from the video, it is clear that they aren't following social distancing rules.

Nailed it!

Posted by Bill Collins on Saturday, December 19, 2020

The United States currently has the highest cases of COVID-19 in the world.

Florida has been hit hard in the country, only third behind California and Texas when it comes to cases and deaths.

Get the latest guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic

