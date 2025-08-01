Elton John features on Spinal Tap's Stonehenge single as soundtrack album is announced

Elton John has joined forces with Spinal Tap. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson, Henry Diltz

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man has joined forces with Spinal Tap for a re-recording of the classic single as their full album The End Continues is announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elton John has joined forces with Spinal Tap to feature on their iconic single Stonehenge.

The fictitious heavy metal legends have teamed up with the legendary piano man for an epic re-recording of the band’s classic cut, which has been released this week.

It comes alongside a brand new music video, which sees Elton John and the band perform on stage and features footage of the film itself.

Watch it below:

Spinal Tap - Stonehenge ft. Elton John (Official Video)

Read more:

The stirring single will appear on The End Continues, the band's forthcoming soundtrack album for the film Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, both out 12th September.

The 13-track set includes nine brand new songs and four reinvented favorites featuring additional guests Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood.

See the artwork for The End Continues and pre-order it here.

Spinal Tap - The End Continues album. Picture: Henry Diltz/Press

Spinal Tap - The End Continues tracklist:

1. Nigel’s Poem

2. Let’s Just Rock Again

3. Flower People with Elton John

4. Brighton Rock

5. The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old

6. Cups and Cakes with Paul McCartney

7. I Kissed a Girl

8. Angels

9. Big Bottom with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

10. Judge and Jury

11. Rockin’ in the Urn

12. Blood to Let

13. Stonehenge with Elton John

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is released in cinemas from 12th September.

A press release explains: "Destined to become an instant cult classic, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues picks up 41 years after the release of 1984’s groundbreaking This Is Spinal Tap, when now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls(Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) returns as well, to try to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality. Joined by music royalty like McCartney and John, Spinal Tap wrestle with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll."

Read more: