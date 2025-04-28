Soundgarden and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The work of Chris Cornell and Jack and Meg White will be recognised by the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame later this year. Picture: Bobby Singh/Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo

However, both Oasis and Joy Division/New Order have missed out on induction this year...

By Radio X

The White Stripes, Soundgarden and Cyndi Lauper are among the artists set to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

However, both Oasis and Joy Division/New Order have missed out on induction this year, alongside Mariah Carey, The Black Crowes and Billy Idol.

The inductees for the class of 2025 were announced by Ryan Seacrest on TV talent show American Idol on Sunday night (27th April) and also include Bad Company, Outkast, Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement: "Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock and Roll forever.

"Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Cyndi Lauper and The White Stripes were both previously nominated for induction back in 2023, while Soundgarden made it through on the third attempt following nominations in 2020 and 2023.

The induction comes eight years after the death of the band's frontman Chris Cornell.

The artists will all be inducted in a ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on8th November with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon set to pick up the Musical Influence award.