Soundgarden announce “immersive” tribute to Chris Cornell

Soundgarden Performs At The Sleep Country Amphitheater, 2014. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The band will release a two hour long show to cinemas and as a box set.

Soundgarden and the Chris Cornell Estate have announced immersive events in Seattle, New York and Los Angeles for the upcoming Live From The Artists Den release.

The pioneering grunge act - whose frontman tragically took his own life on 18 May 2017 - has revealed plans for three screenings of their 2013 live show as part of a new collection.

The two-hour, 29-song show will be aired in Los Angeles and New York along with a hometown screening in Seattle, and the group hopes to takes fans back to the original.

The singer’s widow Vicky Cornell said: "This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I'm proud to share with them."

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil added: "We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal, and to celebrate with each other and our fans."

Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den will be released on 26 July, and a Super Deluxe edition package will feature the film in its entirety, with over 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the group.

It will also include two CDs, four 180-g vinyl LPs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithoraphs, a replica of a AAA pass and a ticket stub from the original show.

Fans will be able to pre-order the digital live album and digital live video formats from 31 May.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this year that Chris' friend Brad Pitt is currently working on a documentary about the late star.

A spokesperson for the rocker's estate confirmed the project is in the works but declined to offer any further details.