Soundgarden’s final album with vocals from the late Chris Cornell is "being mixed"

The surviving members of Soundgarden (L-R) Matt Cameron, Hiro Yamamoto, Ben Shepherd, and Kim Thayil of at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/Alamy

Drummer Matt Cameron has confirmed the record will include eight tracks with vocals from their late frontman, who tragically died in 2017.

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Soundgarden's 'final album' with Chris Cornell is being mixed and is almost "over the finish line".

The Black Hole Sun rockers were in the studio with their late frontman working before his tragic passing on 18th may 2017 and drummer Matt Cameron has confirmed the record is in the last stages of its production.

Speaking on the Let There Be Talk podcast, he said: "We’re just gonna try to get this thing mixed, get it over the finish line, and then hopefully we’ll have a better idea what’s gonna come next.

"We’re just taking it one step at a time ’cause it’s been kind of a long process just to get to here."

Watch his interview below:

Ep 868 : Matt Cameron, Drummer - Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Temple Of The Dog

The rocker also revealed that while eight songs on the album feature vocals from their late frontman, there are still some instrumentals left to finish which could make up the basis for more to material from the band, whose members included Kim Thayil, Hiro Yamamoto and Ben Shepherd.

"I think that that’s pretty much all there is with vocals, added the percussionist.

"We had some instrumentals left over that [lead guitarist] Kim wants work on. So maybe we’ll do some new stuff together, which would be fine by me."

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On the eighth anniversary of the grunge legend's death last year, bassist Ben Shepherd revealed the band were working on the lost album, which is "yet to be named".

When listening back to their music, the musician revealed feels an "overwhelming hit of awe camaraderie, power of creativity, majesty even, and love."

Last year also saw Soundgarden inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by actor and comedian Jim Carey..

On the year which also saw the likes of The White Stripes, OutKast, Bad Company and Cyndi Lauper Inducted, the band paid tribute to Cornell in their acceptance speech, which Yamamoto kicked off, saying: "Chris Cornell, we are missing you tonight on this stage."

He added: "We all love you. We would not be here without you, so somewhere there Chris we're talking to you baby."

Watch their full speech below:

Soundgarden Acceptance Speech | Rock Hall 2025 Induction

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