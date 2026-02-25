The Cribs, Lightning Seeds, The Flaming Lips and more for Somerset House Summer Series 2026

The Cribs, The Lightning Seeds Ian Broudie, The Flaming Lips. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic concert series, which takes over the historic London courtyard, has announced its line-up for this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The line-up for this year's Somerset House Summer Series has been announced.

The Cribs, The Lightning Seeds and The Flaming Lips are among the acts confirmed to play headline dates for the concert series, which takes place at the historic London courtyard each year.

Also set for the iconic line-up of 11 gigs - which takes place between 16th and 26th July this year - are Black Country New Road, Benjamin Clementine, Palace, Thee Sacred Souls and more.

See the full line-up and find out how to buy tickets below:

Somerset House's Summer Series line-up for 2026. Picture: Press

Read more:

See the Somerset House Summer Series 2026 line-up below:

Thurs 16th July - Naïka

Fri 17th July - Palace

Sat 18th July - Thee Sacred Souls

Sun 19th July - Lightning Seeds

Mon 20th July - The Cribs

Tues 21st July - Agnes Obel

Weds 22nd July - Black Country, New Road

Thurs 23th July - Venna

Fri 24th July - Raf-Saperra

Sat 25th July - The Flaming Lips

Sun 26th July - Benjamin Clementine

How to buy tickets to the Somerset House Summer Series 2026

⁠Tickets for Somerset House Summer series go on pre-sale from 5th March at 10am and fans can sign-up for access here.

Tickets go on general sale on 6th March at 10am.

Amex® Cardmembers can get exclusive presale access from 3rd March at 10am, with a maximum of six tickets per Cardmember. Terms apply.

Visit the Somerset House Summer Series page for more.

Read more: