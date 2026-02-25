The Cribs, Lightning Seeds, The Flaming Lips and more for Somerset House Summer Series 2026
25 February 2026, 14:06
The iconic concert series, which takes over the historic London courtyard, has announced its line-up for this year.
The line-up for this year's Somerset House Summer Series has been announced.
The Cribs, The Lightning Seeds and The Flaming Lips are among the acts confirmed to play headline dates for the concert series, which takes place at the historic London courtyard each year.
Also set for the iconic line-up of 11 gigs - which takes place between 16th and 26th July this year - are Black Country New Road, Benjamin Clementine, Palace, Thee Sacred Souls and more.
See the full line-up and find out how to buy tickets below:
See the Somerset House Summer Series 2026 line-up below:
- Thurs 16th July - Naïka
- Fri 17th July - Palace
- Sat 18th July - Thee Sacred Souls
- Sun 19th July - Lightning Seeds
- Mon 20th July - The Cribs
- Tues 21st July - Agnes Obel
- Weds 22nd July - Black Country, New Road
- Thurs 23th July - Venna
- Fri 24th July - Raf-Saperra
- Sat 25th July - The Flaming Lips
- Sun 26th July - Benjamin Clementine
How to buy tickets to the Somerset House Summer Series 2026
- Tickets for Somerset House Summer series go on pre-sale from 5th March at 10am and fans can sign-up for access here.
- Tickets go on general sale on 6th March at 10am.
- Amex® Cardmembers can get exclusive presale access from 3rd March at 10am, with a maximum of six tickets per Cardmember. Terms apply.
Visit the Somerset House Summer Series page for more.
