Sombr wins Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough in first ever Global Player Awards

Sombr has been named Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough in the inaugural Global Player Awards 2025. Picture: Global

Teddy Swims, Myles Smith and Ed Sheeran and more lead Global Player Awards 2025 honours - see the full list of winners here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sombr has been named Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough in the inaugural Global Player Awards 2025.

The New York singer-songwriter - real name Shane Boose - is included in the prestigious celebration of the most listened-to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent shaping culture across the UK, powered by Global’s proprietary data.

Radio X has honoured Sombr for cutting through with serious momentum in 2025, thanks to his viral hit Undressed. Released on 21st March, Undressed notched up 5.4 million views in its first 72 hours on TikTok.

sombr - undressed (official video)

Boose started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious LaGuardia High School and released his first single, Nothing Left To Say, in 2021.

2025 also saw the release of the debut Sombr album, I Barely Know Her, on 22nd August - it peaked at Number 10 on the UK chart.

nothing left to say

The Global Player Awards 2025 spotlight the biggest names across music, radio and podcasting, including the launch of a new benchmark category, the Two Billion Listens Award, recognising artists who have surpassed an extraordinary two billion listens across the entire Global portfolio.

Only a small percentage of artists worldwide reach over two billion streams in a year, illustrating a substantial, dedicated fanbase, with their music resonating widely with audiences – and this is the first time this prestigious benchmark is recognised within UK radio.

This year, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims and Myles Smith all receive Global Player Awards for Two Billion Listens, underlining their huge cultural reach and the depth of their connection with listeners.

Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Global Player Award 2025 for 2 Billion Listens across Global stations. I don’t even know how to quantify that, 2 billion is a lot! So thank you for playing my songs so many times I really enjoy all the work that we’ve been doing together for the last 15 years of my career and here’s to 2 billion more!”

Also honoured in the inaugural Global Player Awards:

Alex Warren is named Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough , rapidly becoming a favourite with the station’s audience.

is named , rapidly becoming a favourite with the station’s audience. On Capital’s sister station, MOLIY takes Capital XTRA Biggest Breakthrough , firmly establishing herself as one of the network’s most exciting discoveries.

takes , firmly establishing herself as one of the network’s most exciting discoveries. On Capital Dance, Chrystal claims Biggest Breakthrough , bringing fresh energy to the genre.

claims , bringing fresh energy to the genre. Rounding out the Global Player Awards is a true icon, as Elton John is named this year’s Global Player Awards Legend , celebrating a career that continues to shape music on a global scale.

is named this year’s , celebrating a career that continues to shape music on a global scale. The most-listened to track across all of Global’s stations in 2025 is I Had Some Help by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, which takes the title of Global Player Awards Biggest Song.

Post Malone - I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Official Video)

Podcasting continues to thrive on Global Player , with Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin , named Biggest New Podcast for its gripping storytelling and sharp journalism. Christiane Amanpour said: "Thank you for the Global Player Award 2025, for being the biggest new podcast of the year. Honestly, it’s amazing, I never thought this would be the case. I’d love to thank everybody who's been listening, who's been watching on YouTube and of course, to Global. Thank you so much."

, with , named for its gripping storytelling and sharp journalism. Christiane Amanpour said: "Thank you for the Global Player Award 2025, for being the biggest new podcast of the year. Honestly, it’s amazing, I never thought this would be the case. I’d love to thank everybody who's been listening, who's been watching on YouTube and of course, to Global. Thank you so much." Podcast powerhouse The News Agents secures Best Podcast Show, and is officially the most listened-to podcast on Global Player, with its smart, pacey take on the day’s headlines continuing to enthral millions every day.

Together, these Awards champion the artists, voices and stories that defined the year, and resonated with millions across Global Player.

Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files. Picture: Global

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: "We are delighted to launch the Global Player Awards, based entirely on what people are choosing to listen to every day.

"The artists and podcast creators recognised this year truly connected with millions across Global Player, radio and beyond.

"A huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith and Teddy Swims for reaching 2 Billion Listens across the year, a truly phenomenal achievement!"

Radio X is available on Global Player. Picture: Global

Global Player opens up a world of entertainment at your fingertips, so you can enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, catch up on your favourite shows, rewind live radio, listen to award-winning podcasts and browse expertly-curated live playlists.

You can watch all the best videos on demand from our brands, and live streaming of our flagship events through the app. Discover Global Player today on your mobile, smart speaker or online at globalplayer.com It’s all for free. Simply sign in and enjoy!

You can link your Global Player account to Alexa