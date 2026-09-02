Sombr's 2027 UK & European dates: Everything you need to know...

Sombr has announced dates on this side of the pond. Picture: Bryce Glenn

By Jenny Mensah

Fresh from his Reading & Leeds set, the New York indie pop star has announced his plans to hit the road next year.

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Sombr has announced UK and European dates for next year.

Following his memorable appearance at Reading and Leeds 2026, the indie-pop star will tour the region as part of his You Are The Reason World Tour.

His dates - which kick off in Norway at Oslo’s Unity Arena on 8th May 2027, will see him visit the likes of Sweden, Germany, France and Austria and include a huge stop at The O2, London, where Suki Waterhouse will support.

Elsewhere, support on the tour comes from Ravyn Lenae and Jessie Mazin.

His summer dates will also see him play outdoor gigs at the likes of Dublin’s Malahide Castle, Belfast’s Belsonic Ormeau Park and at Glasgow Summer Sessions.

Tickets for his UK & EU shows go on general sale here this Friday 4th September from 10am local time with the pre-sale taking place now.

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Sombr’s 2027 UK & European dates:

8th May: Norway, Oslo – Unity Arena *^

9th May: Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena *^

11th May: Finland, Helsinki – Veikkaus Arena *^

13th May: Denmark, Copenhagen – Royal Arena *^

14th May: Germany, Hamburg – Barclays Arena *^

16th May: Belgium, Antwerp – AFAS Dome *^

18th May: Germany, Berlin – Uber Arena *^

19th May: Czech Republic, Prague – O2 Arena *^

22nd May: France, Paris – Accor Arena *^

23rd May: Germany, Cologne – Lanxess Arena *^

27th May: Switzerland, Zurich – Hallenstadion *^ 28th May: Germany, Munich – Olympiahalle *^

29th May: Austria, Vienna – Stadthalle D *^

31st May: Netherlands, Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *^

15th June: Malahide Castle – Dublin, Ireland 17th June:

19th June: Glasgow Summer Sessions – Glasgow, UK

22nd June: UK, London – The O2

14th July: I-DAYS – Milan, Italy

Support # Suki Waterhouse * Ravyn Lenae ^ Jessie Mazin

The news comes after Sombr delivered an epic headline set at Irish festival Electric Picnic, which included a storring performance of The Cranberries' Zombie alongside the band's remaining members Noel and Mike Hogan.

The star took to Instagram sharing a clip of the moment, writing: "Singing “Zombie” with @thecranberries Noel & Mike Hogan as special guests during my Electric Picnic headline in Ireland was surreal. What a dream. What an anthem. Legends. I will never forget this. Love you forever Ireland."

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