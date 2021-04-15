The Snuts owe Lewis Capaldi "a few pints" for UK No.1 album

The West Lothian band have acknowledged pal Capaldi's supports in helping them score a debut album with W.L.

The Snuts owe Lewis Capaldi "a few pints" after he supported their chart battle with Demi Lovato.

The West Lothian rockers beat Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over album to the top spot of the UK chart with their debut solo album W.L. last week.

Their pal and fellow Scot Capaldi was one of the forces behind their chart campaign and Snuts frontman Jack has revealed he owes the singer-songwriter for "doing his bit" for the band.

"I owe him a few pints now, he said of Calpaldi's support. "We’ve been friends for a long time, we come from the same place. It was nice of him to come out of hiding and do his bit for the young team."

The Always singer said of scoring a UK No. 1: "You never really expect to be in a race of any sort with Demi Lovato. It was certainly an experience.

“We were in the lead for most of the week. We were thinking, ‘This is too good to be true’. And then she got back out in front towards the end of the week and I kind of gave up on my dreams.

"And then it happened. Happy days."The Snuts - who are completed by Callum Wilson, Joe McGillveray and Jordan Mackay - formed in 2015 when they met at school.

W.L. was released on 2 April 20-21 and includes singles Elephants, Always, Glasgow and Somebody Loves You.

The band's chart success meant W.L was the first debut album by a Scottish band to reach No.1 since The View's Hats Off To The Buskers in 2007.

The band are continuing their assault on the UK by making their way around the festival circuit. So far 2021 will see the band play Kendal Calling, Neighbourhood Weekender, Isle of Wight, Liverpool Sound City and Truck Festival 2021.

