Snow Patrol apologise for The Reworked Tour ticket buying issues

Gary Lightbody and co have taken to social media to address fans trying to buy tickets outside of the UK and Ireland.

Snow Patrol have apologised for issues surrounding the buying of their tickets and assured fans that the problem has been solved.

Taking to Twitter, the Chasing Cars band wrote: "Hi Everyone.

"Sorry to hear there were issue with people outside the UK and Ireland trying to buy tickets for The Reworked tour. We have looked into this and fixed the problem so there shouldn't be any more issues.

"Thank you all those that bought tickets so far"

Tickets for their 2019 dates are on sale now.

See the dates for Snow Patrol's 2019 Reworked Tour:

November 13 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 14 - Plymouth Pavilions

November 16 - Oxford, New Theatre

November 17 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru

November 19 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

November 20 - London, Royal Albert Hall

November 21 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

November 23 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

November 24 - Brighton Centre

November 28 - Belfast, Waterfront



December 1 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 2 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

December 5 - London, Royal Albert Hall

Meanwhile, last month saw Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars named the most played track of the 21st Century.

The Northern Irish and Scottish band's 2006 single - which was taken from their fourth studio album, Eyes Open - was dubbed the most popular track on UK radio for over the last 20 years.

Despite only peaking at number six in the UK, the song stayed in the charts for three years and has remained present in the pop culture ever since - thanks to its appearance on popular US series Grey's Anatomy.

