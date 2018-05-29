Snow Patrol Announce UK And Ireland Tour Dates

Snow Patrol, 2018. Picture: Press

The band will take their new album, Wildness, out on the road in December and January… find out how to get tickets here.

Snow Patrol have announced a winter tour in support of their seventh album Wildness.

The Chasing Cars stars will kick off their arena run, which includes two dates in Ireland at Belfast's SSE Arena on 7 December and Dublin's 3Arena on 11 December, at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on 5 December, with more dates to be confirmed in due course.

Announcing The Wildness Tour, frontman Gary Lightbody wrote on Twitter: "So excited to announce the first UK and Ireland shows today. Can’t wait to play. There will be more shows announced. This is just the first batch. So happy to get back on tour! gLx”

So excited to announce the first UK and Ireland shows today. Can’t wait to play. There will be more shows announced. This is just the first batch. So happy to get back on tour! gLx — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) May 29, 2018

Snow Patrol UK and Ireland tour dates 2018/2019

2018:

5 December NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

7 December BELFAST SSE Arena

11 December DUBLIN 3Arena

2019

25 January BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

26 January LONDON O2 Arena

29 January LEEDS First Direct Arena

30 January MANCHESTER Arena

31 January GLASGOW SSE Hydro

General tickets go on sale Friday 8 June at 9am. Fans who order the new album Wildness from the Official Store before 3pm on Tuesday 5 June will get access to pre-sale tickets - full details are at https://snowpatrol.com

The tour announcement comes after Gary opened up about his serious health battle in 2016.

The 41-year-old Irishman credits his acupuncturist pal with saving his life after he got ill two years ago on a trip to Paris for the European Championship.

The star woke up at his hotel feeling so "dizzy", he phoned a friend to ask if they had been in an earthquake.

He recalled: “I had my tickets and flights booked for all the matches and was going to France with four friends,” explains Lightbody.

“I woke up one morning and wasn’t feeling very well - physically unwell. I was doing my exercises and I bent down to touch my toes and when I came up, it was like it was an earthquake.

“I was dizzy and everything was moving. I phoned a friend who lived nearby and went to see a doctor.”

As soon as he was told there wasn't an earthquake, Gary immediately phoned a doctor, who advised him to head to hospital, where he was told he wouldn't be able to travel home.

He said: “I had tests and basically my whole head, eyes, ears, nose and sinuses were infected. I was told I needed an operation and there was no way I could get on a plane.”

Luckily, his friend offered to use the alternative Chinese medicine treatment, in which thin needles are inserted into the body, to make him better.

She also advised him that he should cut back on the booze, which paid off as the singer has been two years sober after previously using alcohol to drown out his depression for seven years.

As a thank you, Gary penned the track Heal Me on the band's first album in seven years, Wildness.

He added: “She also asked me to calm down on the drinking. So I stopped. That was two years ago and I credit my friend with saving my life.

“The song Heal Me is written all about the experience.”