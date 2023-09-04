Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell has "days to live"

Smash Mouth in August 1997: Steve Harwell, Paul De Lisle, Greg Camp and Kevin Coleman. Picture: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer has been diagnosed with liver failure and is under the care of a hospice.

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is in a hospice and reportedly has just days to live.

The 56-year-old musician, best known for the hits Walkin' On The Sun and All Star, has battled alcohol addiction over the years and has suffered from liver failure. Doctors say he only has a "short time" left, and his fiancée is caring for her partner alongside the hospice staff.

Harwell's manager told TMZ: "Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time.

"We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs onstage in Del Mar, California, September 2017. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The singer retired from the band in October 2021 due to poor health, including the heart condition cardiomyopathy.

His spokesperson said at the time: "Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world."

Hawell said in a statement: "I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

Formed in San Jose, California in 1994, the band's debut single Walkin' On The Sun broke the UK Top 20 in October 1997. Their second album, Astor Lounge, followed in June 1999 and spawned the hit All Star. The band's cover of the Monkees' classic I'm A Believer featured in the 2001 movie Shrek.

Harwell and bassist Paul De Lisle were the only two constant members of the band until he quit.

Before Smash Mouth, Steve was a rapper in F.O.S. (Freedom Of Speech) and he was also a cast member in the sixth season of the VH1 reality show The Surreal Life in 2006.