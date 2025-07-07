Watch Slipknot's Sid Wilson propose to Kelly Osbourne backstage at Ozzy's final show

Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne at his final show. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation, Ross Halfin

By Jenny Mensah

The Slipknot DJ got down on one knee backstage at the Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning event, which saw the heavy metal band return to Birmingham for a hometown show at Villa Park.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne are engaged.

The Slipknot turntablist proposed to the public figure and daughter of Ozzy Osbourne during his final show, which included a celebration with the original line-up with Black Sabbath.

Saturday (5th July) saw the Paranoid rockers take part in a history-making homecoming gig at Villa Park in an event dubbed Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow and featured rock legends from Metallica to Guns N' Roses.

However, backstage even more milestones were being made with Sid (48) getting down on one knee for Ozzy's youngest daughter Kelly (40), who he shares two-year-old son Sidney with.

The all-day event, produced by Live Nation and hosted by hollywood actor Jason Momoa, featured a supergroup of legendary artists, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Andrew Watt, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith , Disturbed's David Draiman, Tom Morello - who also curated the show - Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and many more.

Surprise also appearances came from Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler, YungBlud, with a special video tribute coming from Jack Black featuring Tom Morello's son Roman, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma & Hugo Weiss.

Yungblud made a surprise appearance at Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning, singing a rousing rendition of Changes. Picture: Kazuyo Horie

Ozzy treated the crowd to his solo tracks I Don't Know, Mr. Crowley, Suicide Solution and Mama, I'm Coming Home - all of which he'd performed for the first time since 2018 as well as his Crazy Train anthem.

Black Sabbath closed out the sold-out event, which included performances of their anthems War Pigs, Iron Man, Children of the Grave, and a blistering finale of Paranoid.

Fans can still celebrate with the band by watching the stream, which available on demand until midnight Monday 7th July.

Watch Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow now via www.backtothebeginning.com

