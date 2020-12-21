Slade's Noddy Holder gets mistaken for Wizzard's Roy Wood

Slade's Noddy Holder and Wizzard's Roy Wood. Picture: 1. Anthony Harvey/PA Archive/PA Images 2. Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images

The Slade singer has revealed he gets confused for the the Wizzard rocker during the Christmas period.

Noddy Holder often gets confused for his festive song pal Roy Wood.

The Slade rocker, who penned the 1973 festive classic Merry Christmas Everybody has revealed drunken people will come up to him and belt out Wizzard's hit I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

Speaking to Robbie Williams on At Home with the Williamses, the glam rock frontman said: “What’s funny is people come up to me in all the bars and all around and say, ‘Oh, I love your Christmas record’.

"And I say, ‘Oh good, I’m glad you like it’. Then they say, ‘Yeah, we always have it on every year, that Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day'.

"They think I did Woody’s song.”

However, the Cum On Feel the Noize singer reveals that when fans do know what song he's sung, it ruins his dining out experience because everyone shouts: "IT'S CHRISTMAS!"

"The worst time it happens is if I’m in a restaurant, having a meal with my mates or my family or whatever, and they’re shouting it across the restaurant at the top of their voice," he admitted.

"I’m trying to hide in a corner, sort of thing, especially around December time, you get all the Christmas parties in. Because I know the Christmas tape’s going on the sound system in the restaurant ... so, I’m sort of heads down. And then, of course, somebody on their way to the bog, off the Christmas party, will pass my table.

"Then, it swiftly gets round the restaurant that I’m in, and then they all want it, you know? They all want me to sing along with it then, on a table or something.

"That gets really embarrassing, that."

