Skunk Anansie announce rescheduled UK & European tour dates for 2021

28 September 2020, 13:48 | Updated: 28 September 2020, 13:51

Skin's Skunk Anansie performs in Manchester Academy in 2019
Skin's Skunk Anansie performs in Manchester Academy in 2019. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Skin and co are set to play a string of European dates, which include a show at London's iconic O2 Academy Brixton.

Skunk Anansie have confirmed their newly rescheduled dates from 2021.

The Hedonism rockers celebrated their 25th anniversary with their 25LIVE@25 album in 2019 and were set to celebrate it with a tour this year.

Now, taking to social media on Monday (28 September), they wrote: "This might not come as a surprise to many of you, but with everything going on in the world we've of course been forced to reschedule our UK and European shows. We're gutted, but it's the right decision to make sure everyone involved stays as safe as possible."

The rescheduled dates include an extra date added at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 2 July 2021.

READ MORE: Stormzy apologises to Skunk Anansies' Skin after claiming to be the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury

The news comes in the same month frontwoman Skin released her autobiography It Takes Blood And Guts- named after the album track on Skunk Anansie's 1995 Paranoid & Sunburnt album.

Skin says: "It's been a very difficult thing being a lead singer of a rock band looking like me and it still is. I have to say it's been a fight and it will always be a fight. That fight drives you and makes you want to work harder . . . It's not supposed to be easy, particularly if you're a woman, you're black or you are gay like me. You've got to keep moving forward, keep striving for everything you want to be. It's been a fight, and there has been a personal cost, but I wouldn't have done it any other way."

READ MORE: Duck revealed to be Skunk Anansie's Skin on The Masked Singer UK

