Skunk Anansie announce new album The Painful Truth & share new single Cheers

Skunk Anansie have announced a new record. Picture: Rob O'Connor

By Jenny Mensah

The alt rockers have shared the details of their seventh studio album, which is out this May.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Skunk Anansie have announced a new album and shared a new single.

The Painful Truth, which is the seventh studio album to come from the rockers and the first to come from the band in nine years, is set for release on 23rd May via FLG Records.

Alongside the announcement comes the defiant new track, Cheers, which you can watch the lyric video for below:

Skunk Anansie - "Cheers" - Official Lyric Video @SkunkAnansieOfficial

“I don’t care that we were big in the Nineties,” vocalist Skin says. “Creatively it’s irrelevant because in my rock bible the first commandment states, 'If thy rest on them laurels thy shall wither up and die artistically, musically, mentally. And then financially.’”

To celebrate the release of the new album, Skin and co will play a very special headline show on the day of its release just outside Bristol at Good Times at The Ridings in Chipping Sodbury with tickets available here.

See the artwork and tracklisting to The Painful Truth below:

Skunk Anansie - The Painful Truth tracklisting:

An Artist Is An ArtistThis Is Not Your Life Shame Lost And Found Cheers Shoulda Been You Animal Fell In Love With A Girl My Greatest Moment Meltdown

Also from the album is first single An Artist Is An Artist, which was released earlier this year and marked their first new material in three years.

Watch it's lyric video below:

Skunk Anansie - An Artist Is An Artist (Lyric Video)

According to a press release, the song, which was co-written and produced by David Sitek is “the surprising first taste of what’s to come from the band in 2025”.

"His name seemed to be on a lot of records that we liked,” lead singer Skin explained of the producer. “But none of the records sounded the same. The records all sounded fresh, but mainly the artists all sounded like themselves."

Read more:

Meanwhile, Skunk Anansie are set to embark on UK headline dates this year.

Speaking in a previous press release about the news, Skin said: “We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly.

“This tour will be a completely brand-new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK.”

The Hedonism rockers' dates will kick off with a duo of sold out shows at the London's Roundhouse on 28th and 29th March.

Skunk Anansie's 2025 UK dates:

March 28th London – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

March 29th London – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

March 31st Cardiff – Cardiff University (SOLD OUT)

April 1st Bristol – Bristol Beacon (SOLD OUT)

April 3rd Nottingham – Rock City (SOLD OUT)

April 4th Manchester – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

April 5th Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

April 7th Norwich – The LCR (SOLD OUT)

April 8th Cambridge – Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)

April 10th Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

April 11th Newcastle – NX Newcastle

April 12th Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds (SOLD OUT)

April 14th Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth (SOLD OUT)

April 15th Brighton – Brighton Dome (SOLD OUT)

April 16th Guildford – G Live

The Charlie Big Potato outfit - who also head out on European dates - will also join Smashing Pumpkins as special guests on their two outdoor UK shows this Summer at London's Gunnersbury Park and Colchester Castle Summer Series on 10th and 14th of August respectively.

Skunk Anansie's full tour dates plus remaining tickets are on sale here.

Read more: