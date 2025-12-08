Shirley Manson makes "no apologies" over festival beach-ball rant

Shirley Manson of Garbage performs at Auckland Town Hall, 3rd December 2025. Picture: ave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

The Garbage star went viral over the weekend after haranguing a festival-goer who threw a beach ball during the band's set in Melbourne.

Shirley Manson has said she is "tired" of being treated like a "circus performer".

The Garbage singer went viral over the weekend, after she launched a furious rant against a reveller at Melbourne's Good Things Festival on Friday (5th December).

The band's set was interrupted by beach balls being thrown into the crowd but Manson claims she has no regrets about her foul-mouthed attack on one of the revellers.

Shirley had stopped the set to announce: “Big guy with your big f**king beach ball.

"What a f**king douchebag. You’re a f**king middle-aged man in a f**king ridiculous hat, and you’re a f**king f**kface. I want, literally, to ask people to f**king punch you in the f**king face. But you know what? I’m a lady, so I won’t.

“We’re fed up of not getting f**king paid properly and fed up of having to play for douchebags like you.”

Garbage’s Shirley Manson really f***ing hates beach balls‼️(Good Things Melbourne 2025)

Following an ongoing debate about her whether her comments were justified at a festival show, Manson took to Threads to write: “I make NO APOLOGIES whatsoever for getting annoyed at beach balls at shows.

“I joined a band because I HATED THE F**KING BEACH. I joined a band because I wanted to listen to Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure and be dark and beautiful.

“I love the musical community and I want to respect their artistry. I am so tired of folks taking music for free and treating us all like circus performers.”

The musician appeared to back down a little while playing Good Things Festival in Sydney on Saturday (6th December) by saying on stage: "If a beach ball brings you joy, for that I apologise. If I upset you about your blessed beach balls, I humbly apologise."

The star admitted in September that she was planning to give up touring because "the thievery of the record industry" has made performing live "very difficult".

During a gig at The Anthem venue in Washington, D.C., Manson told the audience: "We have as a band decided that, due to basically the economics of the music industry, that we have to curtail our headline touring business.

She went on: "At times in the music industry, they’ve told us we’re old, we’re over, nobody’s interested, nobody gives a f**k, nobody wants to play us on radio, nobody wants to interview us. And then you lot came along. You were like: 'Get behind us, Satan'. And we won’t forget it."

Garbage & Skunk Anansie's 2026 joint UK tour poster. Picture: Press

Despite this, Garbage have announced a number of dates in the UK next year, including a night at the Royal Albert Hall with Placebo as part of Robert Smith's Teenage Cancer Trust shows on 28th March, a huge headline set at Edinburgh Castle on 11th July and a co-headline tour with Skunk Anansie in June.

