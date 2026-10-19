Shed Seven to play milestone headline homecoming York show in 2027

Shed Seven. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Chasing Rainbows band will play a homecoming gig at York’s LNER Community Stadium next spring, which will mark the biggest headline show of their career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shed Seven are set to play the biggest headline show of their career next May.

The much-loved Yorkshire band will play the landmark homecoming gig at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday 29th May.

The Going for Gold outfit will be joined on the night by special guests The Ks, Reverend and the Makers and The Mersey Beatles.

The Shed Seven artist-presale takes place on Tuesday 20th October from 10am for fans who signed up to the mailing list here by Monday (19th October) at 12pm.

Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 23rd October at 10am.

Shed Seven's York LNER Community Stadium show takes place on 29th May. Picture: Press

Frontman Rick Whitter said: "Our ambition, even as school kids, was to one day play our own stadium show. What kid who dreams of being in a rock ’n’ roll band doesn’t want to do that? Now… almost 40 years later, we’ve reached the point where we thought… it’s now or never. And if we were going to do it, it had to be York.

"What will make it even more special is that the stadium is a stone’s throw from where we met, went to school and where we first formed a band. We’re coming back to pretty much where it all began to play the biggest show of our career and that is a proper full-circle moment.

"The York Museum Gardens shows in 2024 were incredible…and to see Shed Seven fans travelling from all over the country to our hometown was amazing. Our fanbase has been incredibly loyal to us and they’re the reason we’re even in a position to attempt something like this. We really hope they’ll travel from all over again, make a weekend of it and let us welcome them to our wonderful home.

"Expect a huge career-spanning set and for us to push the production further than we ever have before. If we’re going to do it, we want to do it properly and make this the biggest and best Shed Seven show we’ve ever put on."

Shed Seven perform LIVE for Ross Noble! | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

The stadium announcement comes as Shed Seven prepare to embark on their biggest UK winter tour to date, Shedcember X.

The tour will be followed by the release of the band's eponymous seventh studio album, Shed Seven which is released on 9th January and includes lead single Stand Together.

Watch the video for Stand Together now:

Shed Seven - Stand Together (Official Video)

Read more: