Shed Seven announce A Maximum High 30th anniversary date at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Shed Seven at Beautiful Days Festival 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The York legends will celebrate 30 years of their iconic 1996 album at the historic venue next year. Find out how you can be there.

Shed Seven have announced a special one-off show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1996 album A Maximum High.

The York legends will mark 30 years of their sophomore record by playing Halifax's The Piece Hall on Saturday 6th June 2025, joined by Seb Lowe and The Guest List as special guests.

The Yorkshire date will be the band's only headline show of summer 2026.

Tickets go on general sale via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 12th October from 10am.

Lead singer Rick Witter said of the announcement: “We are looking forward to giving ' A Maximum High’ the birthday party it deserves. We’re especially excited to be revisiting some of the songs we haven’t played for decades. We hope that fans will come from far and wide to join us at this ‘one night only’ huge celebratory event.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “These announcements just keep “getter better”! It’s going to be quite the party when these Yorkshire heroes head back to our beautiful courtyard. “Shed Seven played here back in 2021, and marking the 30th anniversary of their iconic 1996 album seemed to perfect time to invite them back. Hearing A Maximum High in full plus all their greatest hits on top will make this an unmissable gig for their legions of fans.” The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall. This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the historic West Yorkshire venue. Plans are well underway for another 30-plus shows next year.

For more information about The Piece Hall please visit thepiecehall.co.uk.

A Maximum High - which was released on 1st April 1996 - was a defining moment for Shed Seven, reaching the UK Top 10 and selling more than 250,000 copies overall. The album spawned five Top 40 singles – Where Have You Been Tonight?, Getting Better, Going For Gold, Bully Boy and On Standby – cementing the band's place as one of the UK’s most loved acts.

The same year, the band made chart history with Chasing Rainbows, released later in 1996, making them the only British band to achieve five Top 40 singles in the UK charts that year.

Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows (Liquid Gold Version, Official Video)

