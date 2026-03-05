Sharon Osbourne says Ozzfest will return for 2027 at Birmingham's Villa Park, before heading to the US

Sharon Osbourne at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Osbournes have announced that the festival will kick-off next year with an event at Birmingham's Villa Park in Ozzy's beloved hometown.

Sharon Osbourne has announced that Ozzfest will return for 2027.

The wife of the late Black Sabbath legend has has confirmed that the metal festival - which was first founded by the family in 1996 - will be back next year.

Not only will the festival kick off with a two-day event in Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham, but it will then come to the States.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast on YouTube, Sharon revealed: “We wanna do two days in Aston Villa and then come to America. And we wanna hear from everyone where we should go in America. And also we’ve gotta find a lot of young, new talent, because that’s what [Ozzy] would want.”

Their son Jack added: “That’s what Ozzfest was all about. That second stage, that was the incubator — that’s where so many [bands] came out of.”

Family Update and The Return of Ozzfest

While next year's festival is definitely in the diary due to them having to plan so much in advance, the pair made clear that the future of the festival will come down the reception it gets.

Jack later clarified: “So, Ozzfest 2027, there’ll be two days at the Villa, and then two days in North America somewhere?".

“Yeah, and then we’ll see how it does," added Sharon. "And then if people want it, we’ll be there the following years.”

When quizzed if it would be a "touring festival again," the matriarch added: "Not in '27, in '28."

Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award at last weekend's BRIT Awards, which accepted by Sharon and daughter Kelly at The Co-op Live, Manchester.

"I'm honoured to accept this award for my gorgeous husband, this lifetime achievement award, Sharon began in her lengthy speech. "God knows that I wish he was here to accept it. So you've got the booby prize, you've got me doing it. But I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now and I know what he's thinking.

"He hated to make speeches, he hated listening to speeches. And he'll be saying, "just ey, just say thank you and get off that stage. But I'm not going to because I have to waffle on a bit. We all know how fickle this industry can be and my old man was blessed with a one in a million career."

Ozzy Osbourne Wins the Lifetime Achievement award | The BRIT Awards 2026

She continued: "He was at the top of his game for 56 years. I could go on about achievements and that, but that's all boring crap. And the thing is, is that Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted, totally unpredictable, a wild man. He was a true artist. He came from a small working class neighbourhood in Birmingham and he rose to become one of the most recognisable and respected musicians of his life. And it was filled with extraordinarily wonderful high times, but very, very real low times. But he never stopped tirelessly pushing himself to do better. He always wanted to do better.

"Both personally professional, he never felt that words were enough to thank everybody for the life that he was given and for the life that he led. To be honest with you, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. And yes, at the end of the day, he will always be a rock star. We spent most of our lives touring the world, but Ozzy's heart never left England.

"Wherever we were in the world, he was always proud to be that working class brummy and he never let anyone forget it. Accepting this for Ozzy. But this award goes to his incredible family. It goes to the so many musicians that helped Ozzy along the way and great, great musicians. And I wanted especially thank his crew that was always there, that never let him down. And we were blessed to have one of the best crews ever on the road and, And thousands of people who lined the streets of Birmingham to say goodbye. And of course the millions of fans around the world, he loved them for giving him his extraordinary career and for their loyalty that they gave him and I know that they loved him back as much as he loved them.

"If Ozzy was here tonight with us, he would be showing us that gorgeous smile that he had. And I know he would be so proud to receive this from the country that he loves. So he may not be here, but he left us one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him."

After her daughter Kelly took the mic to shout "Up the Villa and Birmingham forever, Sharon concluded: "There will never be another Ozzy f***ing Osbourne! Thank you!"

