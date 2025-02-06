Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's "emotional" final show: "It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight"

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath circa 1970. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The TV personality, manager and wife of Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the band's Back To The Beginning farewell show and their frontman's Parkinson's battle.

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about the "emotional" Black Sabbath farewell date set for Villa Park in Birmingham this summer.

The music mogul, TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne and the band's legendary guitarist Tony Iommi announced Back To The Beginning, which will see the the rockers - completed by Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - play a final homecoming gig the home of Aston Villa on 5th July 2025.

Asked how she feels by reporter Ruth Wood on behalf of Radio X Classic Rock, she replied: "Very emotional but very happy. It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight to everybody and what better way to do it than to do it surrounded by your friends, your family and back to the beginning, the place where he was born in Aston?"

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

Speaking of the incredible star-studded line-up for the show, which includes everyone from Metallica to Slayer, she said: "It's heartwarming and to realise what great friends you've got. And Ozzy is loved and by his peers and Sabbath. You know, Ozzy and Sabbath are loved and it's fantastic. It's really a great feeling to think that all the years you've been in the industry and you're still loved and relevant and, you know, people want to celebrate your body of work that you've done. And the fans, you know, it's all about the fans too."

Quizzed how Ozzy will be preparing for the show, amidst his health battles, the former Celeb Big Brother star added: "Yeah, of course. And you know, Parkinson's isn't something that goes away. You. You have it forever. There's no cure. So he has battles with it where, you know, he has to work with the physical therapist every day. And, you know, he's got to keep his muscles going, and he's, you know, he's. He's fine. As fine as you can be with Parkinson's, you know?"

And if she had anything else to say to the fans, he 72-year-old added: "Just that how thankful we all are because we're nothing without the fans."

Sharon Osbourne and Tony Iommi as Black Sabbath announce final show Back To The Beginning at Villa Park. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Back To The Beginning will see Black Sabbath reunite in their entirety for the first time 20 years to headline Aston Villa's home ground Villa Park on 5th July 2025.

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster. Picture: Press

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Ozzy Osbourne said in a statement. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Tickets for the very special date will go on sale on Friday 14th February 2025 from livenation.com

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

