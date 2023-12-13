Shane MacGowan 'left €10k behind the bar for his wake'

The Pogues' Shane MacGowan with his funeral procession inset. Picture: 1. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images 2. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Pogues frontman's funeral took place on Friday 8th December in Co Tipperary.

Shane MacGowan reportedly left €10,000 behind the bar for his wake.

The Pogues legend passed away on 30th November aged 65 from pnemounia following a health battle, and his funeral took place on Friday (8th December) in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, after a procession on the streets of Dublin.

According to The Independent, the punk poet's wake took place at The Thatched Cottage three miles outside of the tiny town town and MacGowan ensured his mourners were well looked after with an impressive bar tab.

His former drinking partner told the outlet ahead of the event: "I know the pub they are going to for the meal after there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request."

He added: "It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed."

The VIP invite-only wake, was said to have taken place from 6pm until dawn and included guests such as Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, MacGowan's long-time friend and Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp, MacGowan’s Pogues bandmates as well as the singer Glen Hansard.

Hansard was said to have performed Fairytale of New York to revellers at the pub as he had at MacGowan's funeral with Lisa O'Neill and friends at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church hours before.

Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill and Friends sing Fairytale of New York for Shane McGowan

funeral featured several musical tributes throughout, including a performance from Nick Cave, a reading from Depp and eulogies from his sister Siobhan and his wife Victoria.

Taking to social media after the event, Shane MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clarke has reposted several tributes to MacGowan as well as praise for the event.

She thanked Depp for his support, sharing a picture of them both, writing: "When you lose a loved one you need to be able to focus on the blessings and I want to thank #johnnydepp for being a tower of strength and for supporting me and @shanemacgowan in so many ways with such respect and compassion and loyalty".

