See in the New Year with Radio X

You may not be able to head out to see the fireworks this year, but you can join Radio X for some brillant music. Picture: Getty Images

Radio X willl be serving up an Indie All-Nighter, followed by a Chilled All-Dayer to help you see the back of 2020 and see in 2021!

The fireworks may have been cancelled, the pubs are shut and the house parties aren't gonna happen... but Radio X wants to help you see off 2020 and welcome in the New Year of 2021.

It's safe to say that everyone will be glad to see the back of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought stress and heartbreak to millions, while protests, drama and controversy have never been far away.

So to draw a line under the awful twelve months we've all just endured, Radio X will see off 2020 with a night of indie bangers on New Year's Eve and take you gently into 2021 with a whole day of relaxing music on New Year's Day.

Jack Wood will be with you on Radio X to see in 2021. Picture: Radio X

Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

Because we can't go out and party this year, Radio X's New Year's Eve Indie Night will give you everything you need to have your own isolation session at home!

We'll have the biggest indie floor fillers from 3pm until the early hours of New Year's Day and the station will be AD-FREE from 7pm until the bells tolls at midnight!

Issy Panayis will kick things off early at 3pm, before Indie Night host Rich Wolfenden takes over for a non-stop playlist of all your favourite tunes. Then, at 10pm, Jack Wood takes over to man the countdown in 2021. Mikey Lavin will then keep the party going from 2am to 6am with more great music.

Polly James will be one of the presenters bringing you Radio X Chilled on New Year's Day. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Chilled: New Year's Day

On New Year's Day, Radio X Chilled will take things down a notch with a carefully-crafted selection of the most hypnotic tracks around. Put your feet up, eat the rest of those Christmas leftovers and enjoy a whole day of relaxed vibes.

Radio X Chilled day kicks off at 6am with Elspeth Pierce, followed by Polly James at 9am, Dan Gasser at 12pm, James Hall at 4pm and finally the day is rounded off by Rich Wolfenden between 7pm and 11pm.

And if you want to keep those relaxing tunes going after 1 January, you can listen to the special Radio X Chilled playlist on Global Player here. There's great music from Blur, Echo & The Bunnymen, Massive Attack, Muse, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and more!