Saffron from Republica looks back at starring in Chesney Hawkes' The One And Only video

Republica are back on tour, says Saffron

By Jenny Mensah

The Republica frontwoman told Chris Moyles how she came to star in the classic '90s video, which also featured The Who's Roger Daltrey.

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Saffron from Republica has reminisced about playing the love interest in Chesney Hawkes' video for The One And Only.

The Briptop band are celebrating the 30 years of their iconic 1996 single Ready To Go by embarking on a UK & European anniversary tour this year, but three years before even forming the band, Saffron had already become part of '90s pop history.

Quizzed about appearing in the original video for Hawkes' 1991 smash hit, she told The Chris Moyles Show: "I was his love interest in the cinema with my friend Lucy Alexander from [property TV programme] Homes Under The Hammer."

She went on: "We were like teenagers, jobbing, and they said: 'There's this kid that's got a great song. Great guy. Do you wanna come along and audition?'"

Saffron r- whose real name is Samantha Marie Sprackling - recalled that she was that she was told The Who frontman Roger Daltrey - who had starred alongside Hawkes in the 1991 film Buddy's song - was going to be there, which made her and her pal even more keen to go down.

The Drop Dead Gorgeous singer added: "They said Roger Daltrey's going to be in it from The Who, 'cause they used [the song] in the film Buddy's Song'. I thought, 'Oh I'm definitely going to that!' [We] went along. Me and Lucy got in.

"We met Chesney. Lovely. Brilliant song. Amazing pop hit and yeah, I had to throw cardboard boxes at Roger Daltrey's head. And even that age I was thinking, 'I hope somebody's insured me just in case.!"

Watch Chris Moyles' interview with Saffron above and remind yourself of the classic hit here:

Chesney Hawkes - The One and Only (Official Music Video)

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The interview also saw the 57-year-old musician reveal some of her pre-show habits, which involves getting hyped-up by listening to a single from a classic funk and soul band.

Quizzed if she has any pre-show rituals that have stuck with her throughout the years, she replied: "Well I still do my vocal warm up, which used to scare lorry drivers. Especially in America... And I put on Earth, Wind & Fire Boogie Wonderland before I go on stage."

It won't be long before she dusts off the 1979 single as Republica's special anniversary dates are set to kick off in Rotterdam on Friday 2nd October.

The Ready To Go! 30th Anniversary tour - which sees the band joined by special guests Trampolene and The Gulps - will also include stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff and London before coming to a close on Sunday 29th November in Bristol.

See the full dates and find out how to buy tickets here.

Republica's 30th Years of Ready To Go! tour poster. Picture: Press

Republica's 30 Years of Ready To Go tour dates for 2026:

2nd Oct: Rotterdam - Rotown

3th Oct: Eindhoven - Come As You Are (Effenaar)

4th Oct: Drachten - Induna (afternoon show)

16th Oct: Isle of Wight - Strings Bar & Venue

17th Oct: Southampton -The Brook

23rd Oct: Kendal - Brewery Arts Centre

24th Oct: Sheffield - Network 2

29th Oct: Frome - Cheese & Grain

30th Oct: Birmingham - Hare & Hounds

31st Oct: Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

5th Nov: Tunbridge Wells - The Forum

6th Nov: Brighton - Chalk

7th Nov: Norwich - UEA

12th Nov: Guildford - Ballroom

13th Nov: Exeter - Phoenix

14th Nov: Cambridge - Mash

15th Nov: Cardiff Globe

20th Nov: Manchester - Gorilla

21st Nov: Glasgow - Òran Mór

26th Nov: Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

27th Nov: Bedford - Bedford Esquires

28th Nov: London - The Garage

29th Nov: Bristol - Thekla

Republica - Ready to Go (Official Video)

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