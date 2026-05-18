Saffron from Republica listens to Earth, Wind & Fire before going on stage
18 May 2026, 14:57 | Updated: 18 May 2026, 15:17
Republica are back on tour, says Saffron
The Republica frontwoman spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about the band's upcoming dates to celebrate 30 years of Read To Go.
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Saffron from Republica has revealed her pre-show ritual... and it involves a funk and soul classic.
The Britpop band are headed out on tour this year to celebrate 30 years of their Ready To Go single and their singer spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about the special dates.
Quizzed if she has any pre-show rituals that have stuck with her, Saffron - whose real name is Samantha Marie Sprackling - revealed: "Well I still do my vocal warm up, which used to scare lorry drivers. Especially in America... And I put on Earth, Wind & Fire Boogie Wonderland before I go on stage."
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Asked if she enjoys being out on the road the 57-years-old musician said: "I think this is all I know really. It's just my life. I've been lucky to still be able to do shows as well".
"They still come out in droves," the singer added of Republica fans. "So you feel sort of duty bound, but it's great because you love the job you do".
Republica's special anniversary dates - which sees them joined by Trampolene and The Gulps as special guests - will kick off in Rotterdam on Friday 2nd October and will include stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester and London before coming to a close on Sunday 29th November in Bristol.
See the full dates and find out how to buy tickets.
Republica's 30 Years of Ready To Go tour dates for 2026:
- 2nd Oct: Rotterdam - Rotown
- 3th Oct: Eindhoven - Come As You Are (Effenaar)
- 4th Oct: Drachten - Induna (afternoon show)
- 16th Oct: Isle of Wight - Strings Bar & Venue
- 17th Oct: Southampton -The Brook
- 23rd Oct: Kendal - Brewery Arts Centre
- 24th Oct: Sheffield - Network 2
- 29th Oct: Frome - Cheese & Grain
- 30th Oct: Birmingham - Hare & Hounds
- 31st Oct: Leeds - Brudenell Social Club
- 5th Nov: Tunbridge Wells - The Forum
- 6th Nov: Brighton - Chalk
- 7th Nov: Norwich - UEA
- 12th Nov: Guildford - Ballroom
- 13th Nov: Exeter - Phoenix
- 14th Nov: Cambridge - Mash
- 15th Nov: Cardiff Globe
- 20th Nov: Manchester - Gorilla
- 21st Nov: Glasgow - Òran Mór
- 26th Nov: Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
- 27th Nov: Bedford - Bedford Esquires
- 28th Nov: London - The Garage
- 29th Nov: Bristol - Thekla
Republica - Ready to Go (Official Video)
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