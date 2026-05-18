Saffron from Republica listens to Earth, Wind & Fire before going on stage

Republica are back on tour, says Saffron

By Jenny Mensah

The Republica frontwoman spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about the band's upcoming dates to celebrate 30 years of Read To Go.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Saffron from Republica has revealed her pre-show ritual... and it involves a funk and soul classic.

The Britpop band are headed out on tour this year to celebrate 30 years of their Ready To Go single and their singer spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about the special dates.

Quizzed if she has any pre-show rituals that have stuck with her, Saffron - whose real name is Samantha Marie Sprackling - revealed: "Well I still do my vocal warm up, which used to scare lorry drivers. Especially in America... And I put on Earth, Wind & Fire Boogie Wonderland before I go on stage."

Saffron of Republica in 2021 with an image of Maurice White from Earth Wind & Fire in 1979. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty, Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty

Read more:

Asked if she enjoys being out on the road the 57-years-old musician said: "I think this is all I know really. It's just my life. I've been lucky to still be able to do shows as well".

"They still come out in droves," the singer added of Republica fans. "So you feel sort of duty bound, but it's great because you love the job you do".

Republica's special anniversary dates - which sees them joined by Trampolene and The Gulps as special guests - will kick off in Rotterdam on Friday 2nd October and will include stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester and London before coming to a close on Sunday 29th November in Bristol.

See the full dates and find out how to buy tickets.

Republica's 30th Years of Ready To Go! tour poster. Picture: Press

Republica's 30 Years of Ready To Go tour dates for 2026:

2nd Oct: Rotterdam - Rotown

3th Oct: Eindhoven - Come As You Are (Effenaar)

4th Oct: Drachten - Induna (afternoon show)

16th Oct: Isle of Wight - Strings Bar & Venue

17th Oct: Southampton -The Brook

23rd Oct: Kendal - Brewery Arts Centre

24th Oct: Sheffield - Network 2

29th Oct: Frome - Cheese & Grain

30th Oct: Birmingham - Hare & Hounds

31st Oct: Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

5th Nov: Tunbridge Wells - The Forum

6th Nov: Brighton - Chalk

7th Nov: Norwich - UEA

12th Nov: Guildford - Ballroom

13th Nov: Exeter - Phoenix

14th Nov: Cambridge - Mash

15th Nov: Cardiff Globe

20th Nov: Manchester - Gorilla

21st Nov: Glasgow - Òran Mór

26th Nov: Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

27th Nov: Bedford - Bedford Esquires

28th Nov: London - The Garage

29th Nov: Bristol - Thekla

Republica - Ready to Go (Official Video)

Read more: