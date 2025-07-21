London's Royal Albert Hall becomes first arena to commit to £1 LIVE ticket levy to support grassroots venues

The Royal Albert Hall pictured in June 2025. Picture: PJPHOTO/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The plan comes into effect on 1st October and is set to raise an estimated £300,000 each year.

The Royal Albert Hall is the first concert arena to commit to the £1 ticket levy for grassroots venues.

The historic London venue- which has witnessed performances from everyone from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Iggy Pop - will become the first 5000+ capacity arena to commit to the move, which will see £1 from every ticket sold at the venue reinvested into the UK's live music scene, while also helping smaller venues stay open.

As reported by NME, the ticket contribution will be added to all commercial rock and pop concerts from 1st October 2025, raising an estimated £300,000 p/a for the LIVE Trust.

"By embracing the £1 contribution and becoming the first arena where it is ‘always on’, we are adding this charity’s name to the growing momentum around the £1 grassroots contribution,” said James Ainscough OBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall and founding trustee of the LIVE Trust. “[I] look forward to playing my part in ensuring that every pound raised has the maximum impact, securing a thriving grassroots music sector for generations to come.”

Creative Industries Minister Sir Chris Bryant said he was “delighted that the Royal Albert Hall has made this milestone commitment”, while Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, added that she believes the move is “a fantastic boost for this initiative”.

Jon Collins, Chief Executive of LIVE, added: “For such an important and iconic venue as the Royal Albert Hall to make this commitment is a huge indicator of the growing levels of confidence in the LIVE Trust.“With an ever-increasing schedule of major tours announcing their support alongside numerous individual company initiatives, which are creating new revenue opportunities, the LIVE Trust is well placed to begin its mission to support grassroots music across the UK, he added. “We thank the team at the Royal Albert Hall for this forward-thinking and innovative announcement and hope that others will be inspired to follow suit.”

Yeah Yeah Yeah perform Maps at the Royal Albert Hall

