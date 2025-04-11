Rod Stewart announces solo 'best of' album ahead of Glastonbury Legends set

By Jenny Mensah

The Maggie May singer has confirmed his Ultimate Hits collection will be released days ahead of his anticipated Tea Time set at the Somerset festival.

Rod Stewart has announced the details of his first career-spanning singles collection.

The famous crooner will release Ultimate Hits on Friday 27th June- just days before he takes to the stage for his Sunday Legends slot at Glastonbury 2025.

Sir Rod's definitive solo greatest hits will include singles from throughout his six-decade plus career, including the likes of Maggie May, Handbags and Gladrags, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Hot Legs, Baby Jane, Sailing, The First Cut Is The Deepest and Forever Young.

The album also include the musician's more recent releases, including Ain't Misbehaving and Almost Like Being In Love- which featured on his Swing Fever album with Jools Holland.

Pre-order Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits here and see its tracklist below.

Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits album artwork. Picture: Press

The album comes in various formats, including an Ultimate Hits collectors Bundle, an LP and CD bundle, as a Blu-Ray and Cassette, as a Green /White 2LP and many more.

Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits tracklisting:

Handbags and Gladrags

Maggie May

In a Broken Dream’ (by Python Lee Jackson)

You Wear It Well

Sailing

I Don’t Want to Talk About It

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

‘The First Cut is the Deepest

The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)

You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

Hot Legs

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Young Turks

Baby Jane

Some Guys Have All the Luck

Forever Young’

Downtown Train

Have I Told You Lately

Rhythm of My Heart

For the First Time

2CD deluxe-edition bonus tracks:

Oh! No Not My Baby

I Was Only Joking

Every Beat of My Heart

The Motown Song’ (with The Temptations)

Sometimes When We Touch

Have You Ever Seen the Rain

One More Time

Hold On

Ain’t Misbehavin’

Almost Like Being in Love

Sir Rod Stewart to perform in Glastonbury 2025 legends slot

Rod Stewart's much-anticipated Glastonbury set was announced last year, with the legend sharing "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"

The 80-year-old icon, who headlined Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics, will become the first person to play the Legends slot and have previously topped the bill on the festival's main stage.

