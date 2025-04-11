Rod Stewart announces solo 'best of' album ahead of Glastonbury Legends set
11 April 2025, 10:30
The Maggie May singer has confirmed his Ultimate Hits collection will be released days ahead of his anticipated Tea Time set at the Somerset festival.
Rod Stewart has announced the details of his first career-spanning singles collection.
The famous crooner will release Ultimate Hits on Friday 27th June- just days before he takes to the stage for his Sunday Legends slot at Glastonbury 2025.
Sir Rod's definitive solo greatest hits will include singles from throughout his six-decade plus career, including the likes of Maggie May, Handbags and Gladrags, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Hot Legs, Baby Jane, Sailing, The First Cut Is The Deepest and Forever Young.
The album also include the musician's more recent releases, including Ain't Misbehaving and Almost Like Being In Love- which featured on his Swing Fever album with Jools Holland.
Pre-order Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits here and see its tracklist below.
The album comes in various formats, including an Ultimate Hits collectors Bundle, an LP and CD bundle, as a Blu-Ray and Cassette, as a Green /White 2LP and many more.
Rod Stewart: Ultimate Hits tracklisting:
- Handbags and Gladrags
- Maggie May
- In a Broken Dream’ (by Python Lee Jackson)
- You Wear It Well
- Sailing
- I Don’t Want to Talk About It
- Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
- ‘The First Cut is the Deepest
- The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)
- You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
- Hot Legs
- Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
- Young Turks
- Baby Jane
- Some Guys Have All the Luck
- Forever Young’
- Downtown Train
- Have I Told You Lately
- Rhythm of My Heart
- For the First Time
2CD deluxe-edition bonus tracks:
- Oh! No Not My Baby
- I Was Only Joking
- Every Beat of My Heart
- The Motown Song’ (with The Temptations)
- Sometimes When We Touch
- Have You Ever Seen the Rain
- One More Time
- Hold On
- Ain’t Misbehavin’
- Almost Like Being in Love
Sir Rod Stewart to perform in Glastonbury 2025 legends slot
Rod Stewart's much-anticipated Glastonbury set was announced last year, with the legend sharing "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"
The 80-year-old icon, who headlined Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics, will become the first person to play the Legends slot and have previously topped the bill on the festival's main stage.
