Rod Stewart cancels Las Vegas show at the last minute due to illness

Rod Stewart arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on 276th May. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Alamy

The star is due to play the Sunday Legends slot at Glastonbury in less than a month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Rod Stewart cancelled a show in Las Vegas last night (Sunday 1st June) due to illness - prompting worries that he'll be fit for his Glastonbury slot in a few weeks.

The 80-year-old rock legend - who was recently put on vocal rest midway through his mammoth One Last Time Tour - was forced to reschedule his residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with a new date set for 10th June.

Read more:

In a statement, Rod said: ""I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

In just 26 days' time (29th June) the star will play the Sunday afternoon Legends slot at Glastonbury.

Last month, Rod was seen with a sign around his neck informing anyone he came into contact with that he could not speak after his concert at Milan’s Unipol Forum.

It read: “Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest.”

He returned to the stage at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, three days later on 13th May.

The veteran rocket claims he will be done with "large-scale world tours" once he finishes this year's shows in Europe and North America. However, he has no plans to retire.

Rod wrote on Instagram in November: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire."

"I love what I do, and I do what I love."I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not..."