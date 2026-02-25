Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Oasis, Jeff Buckley, Lauryn Hill, Billy Idol & Joy Division/New Order among nominees

25 February 2026, 17:26

Oasis, Jeff Buckley, Lauryn Hill and New Order
Oasis, Jeff Buckley, Lauryn Hill and New Order/Joy Division are among the artists nominated. Picture: Simmon Emmett, Merri Cyr./Magnolia Pictures, Getty, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Warren Jackson

By Jenny Mensah

The likes of Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Billy Idol and Mariah Carey have also made it onto the Hall of Fame shortlist this year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its full list of nominees for 2026.

Oasis have been shortlisted for the honour for the third consecutive time, while Joy Division and New Order (who are recognised as one candidate), Mariah Carey, Iron Maiden, Sade and Billy Idol, The Black Crowes are among some of the repeat nominees on the list.

Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan are among the artists to have been nominated for the first time, as well as P!nk - who has qualified for the honour for the first time this year.

Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after their first commercial recording was released.

Phil Collins, who was previously inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010, has also been shortlisted this year.

If he was to be successful this year, he would become the 29th artist to be inducted into the Rock Hall multiple times, joining the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Lou Reed, Curtis Mayfield and more.

The artists who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 are due to be announced this April.

Get the full list of nominees below.

Full list of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026 nominees:

  • Billy Idol
  • The Black Crowes
  • INXS
  • Iron Maiden
  • Jeff Buckley
  • Joy Division/New Order
  • Lauryn Hill
  • Luther Vandross
  • Mariah Carey
  • Melissa Etheridge
  • New Edition
  • Oasis
  • Phil Collins
  • Pink
  • Sade
  • Shakira
  • Wu-Tang Clan

The Rock and Roll Hall of fame 2025 saw inductions from The White Stripes, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Salt-N-Pepa and more.

