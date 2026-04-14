Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2026: Oasis, New Order/Joy Division & Billy Idol, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins among inductees

Oasis, New Order, Joy Division's Ian Curtis, Wu-Tang-Clan. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

A record-breaking six British acts have been honoured in the Performer Category this year, with Liam Gallagher taking to X to share his tongue-in-cheek response.

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The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced for 2026.

Oasis, Joy Division/New Order and Iron Maiden are among the six British acts who will be given the prestigious honour, with Billy Idol, Phil Collins and SADE also recognised in the Performer Category for Inductees.

Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan have also made it into the same Hall of Fame category this year as well as legendary US soul singer Luther Vandross.

Elsewhere, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah and MC Lyte are among the icons recognised in the Early Influence category this year, while producer Rick Rubin is among those to get a mention in the Musical Excellence category.

This year, the Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Ed Sullivan, who was an American television host, impresario, sports and entertainment reporter, and syndicated columnist.

Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!nk, The Black Crowes and Shakira are among those who didn’t make the final cut from the overall 17 nominations.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in December at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

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Despite his continued animosity towards the Hall of Fame, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has shared a tongue-in-cheek message on the news, writing on X: "I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x"

I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

The Manchester legend has always been forthcoming about his thoughts on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and his criticisms go as far back as 2021.

When asked if he would like to see his then-defunct band inducted, he told a fan he was "not interested".

In 2024 he had much stronger language when Oasis made the nominees list, writing on the platform: "F***the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x".

Earlier this year the Some Might Say rocker thanked fans for not voting Oasis to become part of the Hall of Fame, when early voting results suggested that Oasis were far behind.

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

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