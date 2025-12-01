Vote now for Radio X Record Of The Year 2025

Vote here for Radio X Record Of The Year 2025! Picture: Radio X

We want you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2025- and we'll play your favourites on New Year's Eve!

2025 has been a superb year for new music! We've seen amazing releases from some of the biggest artists in rock and indie, with many old favourites making a return alongside some stunning new talent.

Have Wet Leg, Wolf Alice or Sam Fender made your Record Of The Year in 2025? Picture: Press

Acclaimed acts such as Wet Leg, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice brought out strong follow-up albums, there was the welcome return of Suede, Jake Bugg and Biffy Clyro, and promising new kids on the block included Sombr and Good Neighbours.

Returning in 2025: Suede, Florence + The Machine and Pulp, with their first new material in over 20 years! Picture: Press

Favourites making a comeback in 2025 included Richard Ashcroft, returning with his first fresh material in seven years; Florence + The Machine with the outstanding Everybody Scream; and Pulp's first full-length outing in more than two decades.

There were big new tunes in 2025 from Fontaines D.C., Sombr and Good Neighbours. Will you be voting for any of these songs? Picture: Press

But what's been the biggest tune of 2025? Radio X is giving YOU the opportunity to vote for the Record Of The Year.

We want you to pick the ONE track you think should be crowned the best of 2025.

We'll then play your top songs in order of preference during a special show from on Wednesday 31st December, just before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

Issy Panayis will be your host from 1pm on New Year's Eve on Radio X - but you'll need to get voting first.

Tap the image to head over to the Radio X Record Of The Year voting site! Picture: Radio X

How to vote for Radio X Record Of The Year 2025

Click here to be taken to the Radio X Record Of The Year mini-site, where you'll be able to select your favourite track from our shortlist - or suggest your own tune - and submit your vote!

mini-site, where you'll be able to select your favourite track from our shortlist - or suggest your own tune - and submit your vote! Enter your details and we'll add your vote to our tally.

Listen to Issy Panayis on Radio X from 1pm on New Year's Eve to hear the results!

Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

Global Player opens up a world of entertainment at your fingertips, so you can enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, catch up on your favourite shows, rewind live radio, listen to award-winning podcasts and browse expertly-curated live playlists.You can watch all the best videos on demand from our brands, and live streaming of our flagship events through the app. Discover Global Player today on your mobile or smart speaker. It’s all for free. Simply sign in and enjoy!

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

Last year, Radio X listeners named Linkin Park's The Emptiness Machine as Record Of The Year 2024, with the return of the Californian rockers being the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.