Radio X Record Of The Year 2025: how to listen

We asked you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2025- hear the countdown on Global Player.

2025 has been a superb year for new music!

We've seen amazing releases from some of the biggest artists in rock and indie, with many old favourites making a return alongside some stunning new talent.

Acclaimed acts such as Wet Leg, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice brought out strong follow-up albums, there was the welcome return of Suede, Jake Bugg and Biffy Clyro, and promising new kids on the block included Sombr and Good Neighbours.

Favourites making a comeback in 2025 included Richard Ashcroft, returning with his first fresh material in seven years; Florence + The Machine with the outstanding Everybody Scream; and Pulp's first full-length outing in more than two decades.

The vote for Record Of The Year 2025 has now closed and we will play your top songs in order of preference during a special show from on Wednesday 31st December from 1pm, just before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

Issy Panayis will be your host!

You can listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year 2025 playlist on Global Player now - a special selection of all the tracks that were in the running.

