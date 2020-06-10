Twitter reacts to fan just realising Rage Against The Machine are political

Rage Against The Machine's Zack De La Rocha, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello in 1993. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

RATM became a trending topic after one fan hit out at Tom Morello for his "political opinions" despite the band being known for its anti-fascist politics.

Rage Against The Machine have gone viral after one of their fans didn't seem to realise how political they were.

Fans were tickled this week when the band's co-founder Tom Morrello took to Twitter to reply to a fan who wrote: "I use to be a fan until your political opinions come out. Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political bs when i’m listening to music. As far as i’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base."

The Killing In The Name rocker showcased the tweet and replied: "Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog."

Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog. https://t.co/AMpmjx6540 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 9, 2020

Fans of the band were quick to mock the post, with many questioning how you could listen to any of Rage Against The Machine's music without realising the band's strong message.

One fan asked: "What were you HEARING".

What a spanner😂😂😂😂

What were you HEARING 👂👂👂👂 — Shane O Leary (@shaneizoid) June 9, 2020

Another mused: "Back in the day that dude was screaming “F—k you I won’t do what you tell me” thinking the song was about a rebellious teen with stern parents".

Back in the day that dude was screaming “F—k you I won’t do what you tell me” thinking the song was about a rebellious teen with stern parents — Guitar Slinger (@tgmusic123) June 9, 2020

People found humour in making analogies and name-dropping the subject matter of other artists' songs:

I used to like peanut butter until I found out it has goddamn peanuts in it. Now as far as I'm concerned it's completely done. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 9, 2020

And that Born in the USA is an anthem about the patriotism of being born here. — Where's the beer? (@YourFunnyMommy) June 9, 2020

Probably thinks Sunday Bloody Sunday is a great song which encapsulates the frustration of a Sunday! — Helen Cross (@helenstho) June 9, 2020

Others chose to mock the fan by adapting the band's name and the lyrics to their most iconic hit Killing In The Name.

Rage in favor of the machine — Mike Bents (@MikeBents) June 9, 2020

i too enjoy the band Rage Alongside The Machine — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) June 9, 2020

OKAY I'LL DO WHAT YOU TELL ME — Beheem (@Skjaldmotur) June 9, 2020

Another simply let the band speak for themselves by sharing a throwback interview with their vocalist Zack de la Rocha.

The fan wrote: "Rage Against the Machine is trending cuz some fans are confused about what machine they were raging against all those years. Let Zack de la Rocha explain it to you..."

"Living in the States you're living in one of the most brutal societies in the history of the world"



Rage Against the Machine is trending cuz some fans are confused about what machine they were raging against all those years. Let Zack de la Rocha explain it to you... pic.twitter.com/r6n5ghZUZH — Rafael Kadaris (@rafaelkadaris) June 10, 2020

Rage Against The Machine and Tom Morello are particularly active on social media, with the latter sharing anti-facist and anti police sentiments in the support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The rocker has been sharing everything from Black Lives Matter placards to scenes of the Edward Colston statue being toppled on this side of the pond in Bristol.

One of his most recent posts sees him share an image of the late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott wearing a t-shirt which reads "MORE BLACKS MORE DOGS MORE IRISH".

Morello captioned his post: "No blacks, no dogs, no Irish" was a popular sign posted in the windows of racist US businesses in our glorious past. #PhilLynott (a Black Irishman ) of #ThinLizzy gets the last word. My great grandfather Thomas Fitzgerald approves."

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project