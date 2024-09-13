Listen to Razorlight's new single Zombie Love

Razorlight have shared their latest slice of new music. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, Planet Nowhere, which is released next month.

Razorlight have shared their new single Zombie Love.

The noughties indie rockers' catchy new track is the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, Planet Nowhere, which is set for release on 25th October 2024.

Listen to the song below:

NEW MUSIC: Razorlight - Zombie Love (Official Audio Track)

It follows the release of recent tracks Empire Service and Scared of Nothing, which sees the band draw on influences from the post punk and new wave era.

Listen to Scared of Nothing, their first take from the record, below:

Razorlight - Scared of Nothing (Official Audio Track)

According to a press release, Scared of Nothing unlocked Razorlight’s creativity and prompted the band to return to Spain to work on songs for the upcoming record, which features titles such as U Can Call Me, Dirty Luck, Cool People and Taylor Swift = US Soft Propaganda.

Previously speaking to The Chris Moyles Show about the album, frontman Johnny Borrell admitted:"I really didn’t think we’d do another one".

However, he added that the band took to Spain to write new music and vowed to "pack it in" if if they didn't make something they were proud of.

"We got back together," added the Rip It Up singer. "We had to do this Greatest Hits – we had this contractual obligation, which I really hated doing – and you know, I said to the guys, ‘Let’s go to Spain, let’s go and record with (producer and musician) Youth.’

"Youth just seemed to get the band in a very uncomplicated way, and I was like, ‘Let’s see if we get something good' and we went out there, and it was sort of like a movie. On the last day, we just kind of found something. But I said to the guys before we went out, ‘If we don’t find something, if we don’t end up something that we really love and we want to do so we are moving forward as a band and making new music, we’ve just got to pack it in. Because you can’t just, sort of, be your own tribute act, you know, to be mean. And that’s what we did."

Razorlight talk new album Planet Nowhere

See the tracklist for Razorlight's Planet Nowhere:

Zombie Love U Can Call Me Taylor Swift = US Soft Propaganda Dirty Luck Scared of Nothing F.O.B.F. Empire Service Cyclops Cool People April Ends

July also saw Razorlight announce the details of an intimate underplay tour for October, which will see them visit some of the smallest venues they've played in years.

The news of their tour added to their one-off Up All Night 20th anniversary show at the O2 Academy Brixton on 21st November 2024, where The Mystery Jets will join them as special guests.

Visit razorlightofficial.com for more details on their live dates and to buy tickets.

See Razorlight's 2024 live dates:

OCTOBER - UNDERPLAY TOUR

18th October: Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

19th October: Edinburgh, Mash House

20th October: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

21st October: Manchester, Band on the Wall

22nd October: Brighton, Komedia

24th October: Bristol, Strange Brew

NOVEMBER

21st November - London, O2 Academy Brixton (with special guests Mystery Jets)

A mini-documentary entitled The Making Of Up All Night is also "coming soon" and you can watch its trailer below:

Razorlight 'The Making Of 'Up All Night'' Documentary Trailer

As explained in a press release: "The Making Of Up All Night features frank interviews with people who worked on the record or were around the band in 2003/4, allowing for the first time real insight into the circumstances of one of the decade’s defining records, as reviews at the time testified."

It comes after the release of the Razorlight Fall To Pieces documentary in 2022, which charts the band's rise to fame, their downfall and estrangement and their eventual reunion.

Watch the Razorlight - Fall To Pieces documentary trailer