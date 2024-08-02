Razorlight don't want to "hype" up ticket sales for a better chart position

Razorlight are preparing to release their Planet Nowhere album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band have shared a candid message to fans on social media about pressure to encourage ticket sales of their tour.

Razorlight have addressed their fans about their upcoming tour dates and ticket sales in relation to new music.

Last week saw the band announce the details of their Planet Nowhere album and an intimate underplay tour in October this year and fans were encouraged to pre-order the album to gain access to the pre-sale.

Now, taking to X, a message which is assumed came from frontman Johnny Borrell read: "The only thing I have to say about the tour is very possibly not fit for socials I keep getting asked by my label to try and hype you all to go buy tickets for this tour like NOW to help us with our chart position."

The rocker then suggested that he'd prefer fans to listen to their new music in any way they can, adding: "If you come to the shows and love the new songs, pre-order the album or steal it or just listen to a couple of tracks and move on, it's your call. As far as I've always understood it, it's our job to get you guys excited with our music, NOT the other way around."

The message came after the band revealed they were offered a massive greatest hits tour, but declined in favour of playing their intimate shows, which focuses on their new material as well as songs from across their career.

A post on X earlier this week read: "They offered us a massive tour playing the greatest hits,again.

"But we're telling you we believe in this album

"So we're going to prove it on the road

"You know, like a band".

Their recent messages echo their sentiments about the reunion and decision to make new music.

Speaking about making the record, which is the first to come from the classic line-up since 2008, Borrell added that they vowed to "pack it in" if if they didn't make something they were proud of.

"We got back together," said the Rip It Up singer. We had to do this Greatest Hits – we had this contractual obligation, which I really hated doing – and you know, I said to the guys, ‘Let’s go to Spain, let’s go and record with (producer and musician) Youth.’

"Youth just seemed to get the band in a very uncomplicated way, and I was like, ‘Let’s see if we get something good' and we went out there, and it was sort of like a movie."

Razorlight talk new album Planet Nowhere

He went on: "On the last day, we just kind of found something. But I said to the guys before we went out, ‘If we don’t find something, if we don’t end up something that we really love and we want to do so we are moving forward as a band and making new music, we’ve just got to pack it in. Because you can’t just, sort of, be your own tribute act, you know, to be mean. And that’s what we did."

Planet Nowhere is released on 25th October and from it comes first single Scared Of Nothing, which you can listen to below.

See the tracklist for Razorlight's Planet Nowhere:

Zombie Love U Can Call Me Taylor Swift = US Soft Propaganda Dirty Luck Scared of Nothing F.O.B.F. Empire Service Cyclops Cool People April Ends

See Razorlight's 2024 live dates:

AUGUST

11th August: Hull, Zebeedee’s Yard (with special guests The Zutons and Reverend and the Makers)

23rd August: Portsmouth, Victorious Festival (with Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim)

30th August: Nottingham, Wollaton Hall (with special guests Feeder, The Pigeon Detectives and The Sherlocks)

OCTOBER - UNDERPLAY TOUR

18th October: Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

19th October: Edinburgh, Mash House

20th October: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

21st October: Manchester, Band on the Wall

22nd October: Brighton, Komedia

24th October: Bristol, Strange Brew

NOVEMBER

21st November - London, O2 Academy Brixton (with special guests Mystery Jets)