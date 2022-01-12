The Rasmus compete for Finnish Eurovision bid

12 January 2022, 16:12 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 16:33

The Rasmus
The Rasmus could be set to compete in Eurovision 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The In The Shadows rockers have have announced the release of their new single Jezebel, which will be used for their Eurovision bid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rasmus are competing for the chance to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to Rock Sound, the Finnish rock band - who formed in 1994 plan to release a new single, entitled Jezebel which is set for release on 17th January 2022 and are putting it forward as their Eurovision bid.

Pre-save Jezebel here

The band - who are most known for their In Their Shadows single - are one of seven acts competing for the chance to represent their country, alongside Cyan Kicks, BESS, Younghearted, Olivera, Tommi Läntinen and Isaac Sene.

The responses to the news were positive, with the band trending on Twitter and fans over the moon the nostalgic band were taking part.

Pete said: "Haha wooooow. As if I didn't have enough reasons to watch Eurovision!"

Vicky added: "As you know I love #TheRasmus , therefore I’m very excited for this! I think I know who I want to win Eurovision this year! Go Finland!"

Many couldn't believe how many years had passed since In The Shadows was released.

And the memes were plentiful...

If the band are selected to represent their country and they qualify through all the stages, they will head to Italy, the country of last year's winner's Maneskin.

READ MORE: Radio X Top 100 Of The 00s - See the full countdown

Who won Eurovision 2021?

Maneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their song Zitti E Buoni

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 14th May 2022, according to the official Eurovision website.

See the schedule below:

  • First semi-final: 10th May 2022
  • Second Semi-final: 12th May 2022
  • Grand Final: 14th May 2022

Where will Eurovision 2022 be held?

This year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

READ MORE: What does Måneskin mean? Facts about the Eurovision 2021 winners

More Music News

Chris Martin and Michael J. Fox and Back To The Future film

Coldplay's Chris Martin credits Back To The Future with making him start a band

Coldplay

Foo Fighters release their Studio 666 movie trailer

Watch the trailer for Foo Fighters' Studio 666 movie

Foo Fighters

Fontaines D.C.

BRITs Week 2022 Gigs: Artists, dates and how to get tickets

Miles Kane to launch a pop-chicken shop in London

Miles Kane is launching a pop-up chicken shop

Miles Kane