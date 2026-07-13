Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello announces the death of his mother Mary Morello

Tom Morello in 2019 and with his mother Mary inset in 2016. Picture: Joby Sessions/Total Guitar Magazine, Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

The former Rage Against The Machine guitarist has confirmed the passing of his mother on Instagram.

By Radio X

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Tom Morello has announced the passing of his mother Mary Morello at 102.

Taking to Instagram, the Rage Against the Machine rocker, shared an image of his mother, and another holding her hand, alongside the caption: "Mary Morello is forever with the Rebels of Light & Song. (1923-2026)".

A outpouring of love came in the comments under his post from everyone from The Black Keys Patrick Carney to Frank Carter.

Tenacious D frontman and Hollywood actor, Jack Black wrote: "Love you Tom…sorry for your loss."

Garbage commented from their official account: "What a woman. She raised a fine son too. Loving comforts to you . Your mum is with the angels and the resistance fighters now."

Metallica said: "Much love to you and your family, Tom."

Drumming sensation Nandi Bushell shared: "Sending love and support to you Tom and all the Morello family. Your mum was an inspirational role model for us all. The world has lost a special person."

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Two weeks ago, Morello announced that his centiganarian mother was hospitalised and he would be heading back to the United States to be by her side, thus cancelling his dates in Europe and the UK.

He wrote: “Dear friends, fans and comrades, my dear mom, Mary Morello is back in the hospital and I’m headed home to help look after her. Rocking the UK & Europe with you all this summer has been incredible and I cant wait to be back with you and continue this movement that we started. With much love, unity and power “

Mary Morello was an American activist of Irish and Italian descent who was born in Marseilles, Illinois on 1st October 1923.

In 1954, Morello earned a Master of Arts degree for in African and Latin American/Peru history at Loyola University Chicago and taught English in Germany, Peru and Japan.

In the early 60s, Morello lived in Kenya where she met Tom's father Ngethe Njoroge- an activist for Kenyan independence during the Mau Mau uprising.

After discovering her pregnancy, Mary Morello returned to the United States with Njoroge and they married in New York City. However, denying paternity of his son, Njoroge returned to his native Kenya when Tom was just 16 months old, leaving her to raise him on her own.

Mary and Tom moved to Libertyville, Illinois, a small suburb north of Chicago where she taught social studies and US history at Libertyville High School, where Tom went on to attend.

Mary Morello was involved in the Civil Rights movement and the NAACP and was a longtime activist for the Chicago Urban League.

In 1987, she quit her teaching job after 22 years and founded Parents for Rock and Rap—an anti-censorship group in opposition to Tipper Gore's Parents Music Resource Center.

Tom Morello has often spoken about his mother, crediting her for his activist spirit.

At the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Morello honoured his mother during his acceptance speech for Rage Against the Machine's induction to the Rock Hall.

He concluded the three-minute-long speech with the message: "And finally, a special thanks to my mom, Mary Morello, a retired public high school teacher, a proud Rage Against the Machine fan and a lifelong radical who turned 100 years old a couple of weeks ago.

"She's watching at home tonight, but she asked me to tell you this: 'History, like music, is not something that happens. It's something you make.' Thank you very much."

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) Acceptance | Inducted by Ice-T | 2023 Induction Ceremony

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