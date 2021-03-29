Rag 'N' Bone Man joined by Pink on new album

Pink and Rag 'N' Bone Man. Picture: Press

The collaboration will appear on his forthcoming album, Life By Misadventure.

Rag'N'Bone Man has a duet with Pink on his forthcoming album.

The British singer-songwriter and the US pop star - best known for the hits Get The Party Started and So What - first planned to collaborate at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The result is a track called Anywhere Away From Here, which is set to feature on Rag'N' Bone Man's much-anticipated second album, Life By Misadventure.

The musician - real name Rory Graham - says that the song is "an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations — about the vulnerabilities that we all face.

"It's a honour to have P!nk on this record and I'm so glad she is able to be a part of it."

On how the duet came about, Pink said: "I first encountered Rag'N' Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song Human.

"Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. Anywhere Away From Here couldn't be a better song for us to sing together. I'm so honoured to be a part of this collaboration."

Last week, Rag 'N' Bone Man released the second single from the upcoming record, Fall In Love Again, which he claims is about "sabotaging your own relationship for fear of commitment."

Graham - who split from his wife just six months after they tied the knot in 2019 - sings: “I’ll avoid the conversation/ Say that I need my space, not ‘cause I want to, I will make some poor excuse/ Every time that I get close to you.”

Life By Misadventure is released on 7 May 2021.

Rag 'N' Bone Man 2021 UK tour dates