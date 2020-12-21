Radio X wants YOU to name the Record Of The Year 2020

Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2020. Picture: Radio X

We want you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2020 - and we'll play the Top 10 on New Year's Eve!

Guilt-free takeaways. Binging Tiger King. Captain Tom. See, 2020’s had a couple of positives. And the music’s been pretty decent too…

All year we’ve been delivering you a weekly dose of excellent new music with the Radio X Record Of The Week. And now the time has come to decide which of those tunes has been the best of the year. The song of 2020. The Radio X Record Of The Year.

We’ve had the return of Royal Blood. Foo Fighters and Biffy Clyro roared back into action. Newer acts like Declan McKenna and Beabadoobee made a name for themselves. Veterans Stereophonics and The Killers didn’t let up.

But who had the best Record Of The Week this year?

It’s up to you. Voting opens at radiox.co.uk on Wednesday, before Polly James counts down the results at 1pm on New Years Eve.

Polly James. Picture: Radio X

It's been a pretty awful year, but there's still been some amazing music - so let's crown the champion of 2020.