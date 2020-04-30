Radio X reveals fresh new schedule for Spring

Adam Brown at Radio X. Picture: Radio X

Adam Brown joins Radio X and the station announces a HUGE new sound for weekends!

Radio X has announced details of a Spring refresh to our schedule today (Thursday 30 April), with Adam Brown joining the station, a brand new sound for Friday and Saturday nights, as well as new shows for some of our best-loved presenters. The new schedule will launch this Monday 4 May.

Adam will return to Global to host a weeknight show on Radio X. He previously hosted Drive on Capital Manchester before joining XS Manchester as the host of its Breakfast Show. From Monday 4 May, he’ll host a new show on Radio X, playing the biggest rock ‘n’ roll tunes and classic anthems every Monday to Thursday between 10pm and 1am.

Adam says: “I’m so excited to be joining Radio X. I love sharing my stories and my passion for music with listeners. Having the chance to do that now across the UK on such a huge and influential station is going to be mega! I can’t wait to be part of it - I’m buzzing to get started!”

John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

After 20 years of hosting four nights a week, John Kennedy will bring his X-Posure show to a new weekend timeslot of Friday and Saturday nights, 11pm to 2am. One of the most trusted voices in music, John Kennedy has given generations of musicians their first break on the radio, from Adele to Mumford & Sons, and his X-Posure Album Playbacks are appointment listening for artist and listener alike.

John says: “After twenty years of four nights a week it’s time for a change. I’m looking forward to taking X-Posure back to its roots on the weekend where it will still be the same show – the first for new talent and the best place for in depth musical exploration and conversation with some of the biggest and most influential names in music.”

Radio X Home Shows presents Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Radio X

Also new to weekends, The Radio X Indie Night will play non-stop rock ‘n’ roll floor-fillers every Friday and Saturday night from 7pm to 11pm, hosted by Rich Wolfenden, bringing indie club night vibes to listeners at home. The brand-new show will launch next Friday 8 May with a special Bank Holiday show featuring an exclusive broadcast of Arctic Monkeys’ 2014 Finsbury Park gig in Radio X Home Shows Presents Arctic Monkeys.

Elspeth Pierce. Picture: Radio X

Elsewhere on the schedule, Elspeth Pierce returns from maternity leave to take on a brand-new Early Weekend Breakfast show every Saturday and Sunday from 6am – 8am. Rich Walters goes to five nights a week, bringing the tunes to overnights on Radio X from Monday to Friday, 1am – 4am. Michael Lavin will becomes the new host of 2am – 6am every Saturday and Sunday night.

Meanwhile George Godfrey will continue to deputise for Gordon Smart on the Radio X Evening Show, Monday – Thursday from 7pm – 10pm, while Gordon takes time off for vocal cord surgery. Jack Wood will continue to cover Gordon Smart’s 1-4pm Sunday afternoon show, in addition to his regular Saturday afternoon 1pm – 4pm slot.

George Godfrey. Picture: Radio X

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “We’re really thrilled to have Adam Brown joining the Radio X team and to welcome back Elspeth Pierce with her brand-new Early Weekend Breakfast show. With a whole host of new shows and a massive new sound on Friday and Saturday nights with The Radio X Indie Night and John Kennedy’s X-Posure, Radio X’s spring refresh offers our listeners a brilliant mix of their favourite rock ‘n’ roll anthems, new music and classic tunes.”

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via Global Player, online at radiox.co.uk or ask your smart speaker to “play Radio X”.