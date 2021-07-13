Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard

Get two doses of rock in one night as Radio X brings back live music - as it should be!

The Vaccines and special guests The Snuts will make their hugely anticipated return to performing live for fans this month in an exclusive gig for Radio X and Barclaycard.

The much-loved bands will play to a live audience for the first time in over a year in Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday 26 July.

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant will host the gig, which will also feature a DJ set from Radio X’s Dan O’Connell.

Tickets for the exclusive gig go on general sale via RadioX.co.uk on Friday 16 July at 9am.

It’s been nearly two years since UK fans last saw The Vaccines live, when they played Victorious Festival in August 2019. One of the UK’s biggest guitar bands and best live acts, the group have just announced their brand-new album Back In Love City which is due for release in September. They’ll be showcasing brand-new tunes and treating the audience to a few fan favourites when they take to the stage later this month in what will be a hugely special moment for the band and fans alike.

Speaking about how much the gig means to the band, The Vaccines’ Justin Hayward-Young said: “Not only have we missed playing shows more than anything, we’ve missed each other. This will be the first time we’ve all been in the same room since December 2019 and we can’t wait to celebrate with you on the station we grew up worshipping.”

Appearing as special guests, The Snuts’ last gig in front of a live audience without restrictions was on 13 March 2020, when they celebrated the release of their Mixtape EP at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut. Since then, the West Lothian band have become the first group to sell out three headline shows at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowland Ballroom before releasing an album. In April this year, they became the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the UK album chart, with their record W.L. debuting at number one.

Speaking of his excitement to play for a live crowd again, The Snuts’ Jack Cochrane said: “Bands being unable to play live for an audience over the past 18 months has been the greatest challenge indie and rock music has ever faced. Our music is centred around live and fan interaction - so to be finally playing at one of the first real gigs back with The Vaccines makes us happier than you can imagine! Thank you Radio X for making this possible, it’ll be one to remember!”

Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and for Radio X’s 2.25m fans across its social platforms, from Sunday 1 August.

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard and the first show with a live audience. Previous Radio X Presents… with Barclaycard gigs have seen virtual gigs featuring DMA’S, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Nothing But Thieves.

