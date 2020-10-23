Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

The British rockers will play a socially-distanced gig at London's Clapham Grand next month - find out how to get on the guestlist!

Best-selling indie rock band Nothing But Thieves are to play a socially distanced gig especially for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London next month.

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard will see the Southend-on-Sea five-piece play to a reduced capacity crowd at The Clapham Grand on Tuesday 10 November.

Adhering to government guidelines, The Clapham Grand will host the stripped back gig from Nothing But Thieves – a band used to playing to tens of thousands - for a small crowd of just 180 people.

"I'm absolutely buzzing about being able to play any form of show at the moment," NBT frontman Conor Mason told Radio X, "It's just nice to be back together as a band and to play songs again."

Talking about the stripped-back set they'd be performing at the Clapham Grand, Conor revealed: "We really enjoy playing acoustic sets - it's fun to break the song down and realise you still have the soul the song still there."

Nothing But Thieves are one of the UK’s biggest indie-rock bands, having amassed over 800,000 album sales and 900 million streams so far. They drop their hotly-anticipated brand-new album Moral Panic today, and recently announced a 2021 UK and Europe arena tour, which will see them play their biggest London show to date at The O2 next year.

NBT's guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown said: "It's been a long time since we've been able to play in front of people and a new album needs to be played, so we couldn't be happier to get back into a venue for this gig with Radio X."

Radio X Presents is Radio X’s series of exclusive gigs which sees the world’s biggest bands and solo artists play to small crowds.

Chris Moyles announced the socially distanced event live on air this morning (23 October).

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant will host the live gig and fans at home will be able to enjoy the best bits from the show plus an interview with the band exclusively on Global Player and Radio X’s social platforms from 15 November.

Radio X Managing Editor Matt Deverson said: “Radio X Presents gives fans the chance to see some of the world’s biggest artists play to small crowds. Now more than ever, we’re delighted to bring this very special gig to music lovers despite challenging circumstances.

"Alongside Barclaycard and The Clapham Grand, we are monitoring the situation and following government regulations closely, to ensure that this event celebrating one of the UK’s most exciting bands can take place within a safe and secure environment.”

Dan Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship at Barclaycard, said: “We have all missed the buzz of live music events, which is what makes today’s announcement all the more exciting. We remain committed to delivering the best in entertainment to Barclaycard customers and Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves is a clear demonstration of this. In partnership with Global, we are delighted to give music fans the opportunity to enjoy this special gig.”

