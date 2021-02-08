Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Get ready for another specially-streamed show later this month... Here's how you can be there!

Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S are to play a specially-streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London later this month.

Following the success of our show with Nothing But Thieves in November, we're going to be doing it all again but BIGGER.

Radio X’s Chris Moyles announced the gig starring the Australian three-piece rock band, DMA’S and the award-winning singer-songwriters Jake Bugg and Tom Grennan live on Radio X this morning (8 February).

Competition winners will have first-look exclusive access to Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant on Thursday 25th February.

Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and Radio X social platforms from Sunday 28th February.

You can guarantee a virtual place right at the front is by listening to Radio X all next week - plus we’ll give you £500 for the ultimate night in! Or, you can enter online right here:

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the UK, online and via the Global Player app.

Jake Bugg Jake Bugg. Picture: Press Hailing from Nottinghamshire, Jake Bugg was born to musical parents and performed at Glastonbury Festival 2011 aged just 16. He subsequently released his self-titled debut the following year, which peaked at number one on the UK Albums chart. With four albums now under his belt, Bugg still remains one of the most vital British singer-songwriters of his time, having recently unveiled his anthemic All I Need single. Tom Grennan Tom Grennan. Picture: Press Also on the line-up is Bedford-born musician Tom Grennan, who first found fame as a featured vocalist on Chase & Status’ 2016 single, All Goes Wrong. Since then, he’s come into his own as a solo artist, scoring a UK Top 5 hit with his debut album, Lighting Matches, and now preparing to release its follow-up, Evering Road, in March this year. DMA'S DMA'S. Picture: Press Joining the guys are Australian trio DMA’S, who formed in Sydney in 2012. Since releasing their debut single Delete, the outfit - who are comprised of Tommy O’Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason – have been placed firmly in the hearts of British fans. DMA’S have released three studio albums to date, played sold-out solo shows and festival sets aplenty, and supported Liam Gallagher on his UK and Ireland tour.

