Radio X launches "Beer-Proof Parka" ahead of Oasis reunion tour

Johnny Vaughan models the brand new Radio X "Beer-Proof Parka" in a London pub. Sunglasses: model's own. Picture: Radio X

With over £16.5 million expected to be spent on spilt beer at the forthcoming Oasis shows, we've launched a limited edition run of "Beer-Proof Parkas", with proceeds going to Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UPDATE: The "Beer-Proof Parkas" sold out quicker than we could ever imagine... But here’s a word to the wise: just keep your eye on Radio X for more details. because we’re working on it.

Ahead of a MASSIVE season of gigs, Radio X looked at how much beer will be lost at live shows this summer from spillage - by accident or on purpose!

Turns out, Oasis fans will be drenched by a whopping 2,219,458 pints of beer this summer at the long-awaited reunion tour - that's enough to fill up a 25 metre swimming pool, over oe and a half times.

Research found that gig-goers are expected to buy 8,667,600 pints during the Gallaghers' shows in the UK, with a quarter of those to be thrown in the air in celebration. That means an equivalent of £16,587,187.61 worth of beer will be lost to enthusiastic fans at the Oasis sell-out gigs this summer.

And so, to save any gig goer from a drenching this summer - no matter the liquid - Radio X has just launched the ultimate accessory.

Radio X's own Johnny Vaughan tries out the "Beer-Proof Parka" for himself. Picture: Radio X

Sure, it MAY look like a waterproof poncho, but in the summer where Oasis are back in our lives THIS is a "Beer-Proof Parka"!

It’s got a mod-style target on the back and you can have it in any colour, as long as it’s green.

A pint thrown in the air in celebration is a staple of British summertime, often seen during World Cups, European championships and gigs.

Radio X 4 Til 7 Thang presenter Johnny Vaughan "dry-tested" the packable-parkas outside a London pub, ensuring they are set to withstand any incoming liquids.

The limited edition run of 250 "Beer-Proof Parkas" are on sale at the Radio X store for £28, with proceeds going to Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

UPDATE: The "Beer-Proof Parkas" sold out quicker than we could ever imagine... But here’s a word to the wise: just keep listening to Radio X for more details. because we’re working on it.

Under rigorous scientifically-tested conditions, Johnny was subjected to a barrage of ale-based liquid. Picture: Radio X

75% of proceeds go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Global’s Make Some Noise funds vital life-changing projects across the UK, delivered by small, local charities, with the aim of making sure nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone. Find out more about their work here.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

The Radio X "Beer-Proof Parka" is not only functional, it's chic. Picture: Radio X

How we crunched those Beer-Buying and Chucking numbers

The survey, commissioned by 3Gem and conducted among 2,000 British adults who identify as Oasis fans, was analysed by data specialist Ed Jefferson to determine just how many pints are expected to be spilt in excitement at the iconic reunion this year.

Number of beers purchased

Fans attending Oasis reunion gig expect to buy on average 6.2 pints

1,398,000 persons attending the gigs in total

1,398,000 x 6.2 = 8,667,600

Number of beers thrown

2.6~ (average number of songs that prompt fans to spill a pint)

60% of Oasis fans attending gig who have or would spill beer during a gig

1,398,000 persons attending the gigs in total

60% x 1,398,000 x 2.6~ = 2,219,458

Money spent on beers lost

Average cost of a pint at a gig = £7.47

Total number of pints thrown = 2,219,458

2,219,458 x £7.47 = £16,587,187.61

Radio X Oasis plays non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7, available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), iOS or Android device.

Radio X Oasis is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), iOS or Android device. Picture: Radio X

Over three-quarters (77%) of fans polled said the Oasis reunion is one of the most exciting things to ever happen to them, with 37% saying the opportunity to see the band again would be just as, or more, memorable than their wedding day!

Definitely Maybe is the nation’s favourite Oasis album, taking 41% of the vote. Although Oasis are only performing their former hits this summer, 88% of fans would love to see the Gallaghers make new music.

Not even the great British weather will put fans off, with 77% saying they’d watch Oasis perform come rain or shine. In fact, they’d be willing to stand in a downpour for an average of 9 hours just to see the Gallaghers reunite live.

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X said, “We’ve created limited edition Radio X packable parkas to keep you beer-proofed and looking good during this summer of live music - including the biggest reunion gig in history! Because when pints start flying, we want to make sure you’re not wearing them. It’s just another way Radio X looks after the most passionate fans and listeners— especially when things can get messy.”