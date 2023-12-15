Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year 2023
15 December 2023, 14:21 | Updated: 15 December 2023, 16:33
We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across Christmas and New Year 2023. See the highlights from the schedule here.
Radio X Classic Rock Christmas 10 at 10
Radio X Classic Rock, Friday 22nd December, 10am
Over on our sister station Radio X Classic Rock, Sunta Templeton will count down the best Classic Rock Christmas hits with tunes from Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and more!
Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player
The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Day Special
Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 7am
A festive special from Chris and the team – Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and the Captain open their presents with some proper indie Christmas songs to soundtrack your day!
The studio has been "Christmasized"... and Chris has something to say
Bonehead’s Christmas Day
Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 1pm
Bonehead – from Oasis and Liam Gallagher’s solo band – hosts a special Christmas Day show with Toby Tarrant on Radio X, revealing what The Big Day is like when you’re in the biggest band in the world. What do you buy Liam Gallagher for Christmas? What does he buy you? Where’s the weirdest place they’ve spent the day? Listen and find out!
Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang
Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 3pm
Invite Johnny round for Christmas Day! Or at the very least, let him play the best quiz master you’ll ever need... Play along with the Festive Fun!
2023 In Music with Dan O'Connell
Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 10pm
In a Radio X Evening Show special, Dan looks back at the musical highlights of the year, from Noel Gallagher and Blur to Royal Blood and Fall Out Boy and more...
Noel Gallagher: On The Beach
Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 10pm
Highlights of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds playing on the Brighton pebbles from July this year.
Noel Gallagher: Soundcheck To Stage
Radio X Record of The Year 2023
New Year's Eve, Sunday 31st December, 1pm
Polly James counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X audience... including the all-important Number 1! You can also check out the Radio X Record Of The Year 2023 playlist on Global Player below...
Chris Moyles New Years Eve Platinum Hours
New Year's Eve, Sunday 31st December, 4pm
For the third year, Chris Moyles brings his legendary, hot-jocking Platinum Hour to New Year's Eve, to kick off a night of partying. You can also check out the Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist on Global Player below!
Radio X Chilled – All Dayer
New Year's Day, Monday 1st January
Whether you’re easing yourself into the new year, or easing the hangover… Radio X has got the perfect mix of relaxed, laid back, and acoustic indie, rock and alternative music all day. Check out the Radio X Chilled playlist on Global Player below!