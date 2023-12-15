Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year 2023

Radio X has some very special programming for Christmas and New Year 2023.

We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across Christmas and New Year 2023. See the highlights from the schedule here.

Radio X Classic Rock Christmas 10 at 10

Radio X Classic Rock, Friday 22nd December, 10am

Over on our sister station Radio X Classic Rock, Sunta Templeton will count down the best Classic Rock Christmas hits with tunes from Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and more!

Sunta will play Classic Rock Christmas tunes from 10am on Friday 22nd December. Picture: Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Day Special

Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 7am

A festive special from Chris and the team – Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and the Captain open their presents with some proper indie Christmas songs to soundtrack your day!

The studio has been "Christmasized"... and Chris has something to say

Bonehead’s Christmas Day

Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 1pm

Bonehead – from Oasis and Liam Gallagher’s solo band – hosts a special Christmas Day show with Toby Tarrant on Radio X, revealing what The Big Day is like when you’re in the biggest band in the world. What do you buy Liam Gallagher for Christmas? What does he buy you? Where’s the weirdest place they’ve spent the day? Listen and find out!

Bonehad will join Toby Tarrant for a Christmas Day special on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang

Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 3pm

Invite Johnny round for Christmas Day! Or at the very least, let him play the best quiz master you’ll ever need... Play along with the Festive Fun!

The Johnny Vaughan 4 Til 7 Thang at Christmas. Picture: Radio X

2023 In Music with Dan O'Connell

Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 10pm

In a Radio X Evening Show special, Dan looks back at the musical highlights of the year, from Noel Gallagher and Blur to Royal Blood and Fall Out Boy and more...

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Radio X's Dan O'Connell, FOB's Andy Hurley and Pete Wentz. Picture: Radio X

Noel Gallagher: On The Beach

Christmas Day, Monday 25th December, 10pm

Highlights of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds playing on the Brighton pebbles from July this year.

Noel Gallagher: Soundcheck To Stage

Radio X Record of The Year 2023

New Year's Eve, Sunday 31st December, 1pm

Polly James counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X audience... including the all-important Number 1! You can also check out the Radio X Record Of The Year 2023 playlist on Global Player below...

Polly James in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year playlist on Global Player now.

Chris Moyles New Years Eve Platinum Hours

New Year's Eve, Sunday 31st December, 4pm

For the third year, Chris Moyles brings his legendary, hot-jocking Platinum Hour to New Year's Eve, to kick off a night of partying. You can also check out the Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist on Global Player below!

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour live playlist. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Chilled – All Dayer

New Year's Day, Monday 1st January

Whether you're easing yourself into the new year, or easing the hangover… Radio X has got the perfect mix of relaxed, laid back, and acoustic indie, rock and alternative music all day.