Radio X brings you a Chilled All Dayer this New Year's Day

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems. Picture: Radio X

Let Radio X ease you into the New Year with a curated playlist of chilled out tunes - here's how to listen.

On New Year's Day, as you try and get over the excesses of the night before, we have the perfect antidote- a whole day of Radio X Chilled.

That's a day full of the best stripped back, acoustic and chilled out indie tunes. That should be the perfect remedy to ease you into 2025!

The Radio X Chilled tunes kick off on Radio X in the small hours of Monday 1st January 2025 with Sophie Sveinsson taking over from the Indie Night celebrations at 4am.

Polly James takes over at 8am, then Adam Brown takes the reins at 10am.

The stripped back sounds continue on Wednesday 1st January with Elspeth Pierce at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Rich Wolfenden at 7pm.

Sarah Gosling will host the Radio X Chilled show in its usual slot at 10pm and will continue through to Thursday 2nd January at the same time.

And the whole day will be a simulcast with our brand new sister station Radio X Chilled! Listen at Global Player here.

Radio X can be heard on 104.FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on your smart speaker, online at www.radiox.co.uk and via Global Player.

Check out Radio X Chilled at Global Player now

To listen live to Radio X on Alexa, just say "Alexa, Play Radio X".