Radio X brings you a Chilled All Dayer this New Year's Day

Let Radio X ease you into the New Year with a curated playlist of chilled out tunes - here's how to listen.

On New Year's Day, as you try and get over the excesses of the night before, we have the perfect antidote- a whole day of Radio X Chilled.

That's a day full of the best stripped back, acoustic and chilled out indie tunes. That should be the perfect remedy to ease you into 2024!

The Radio X Chilled tunes kick off in the small hours of Monday 1st January 2024 with Mikey Lavin taking over from the Indie Night celebrations at 4am.

Elspeth Pierce takes over at 8am, then Adam Brown takes the reins at 12pm

The stripped back sounds continue on Monday 1st January with Dan Gasser at 4pm and Dan O'Connell at 7pm.

Sarah Gosling will host the Radio X Chilled show in its usual slot at 10pm and will continue through to Thursday 4th January at the same time.

Radio X can be heard on 104.FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on your smart speaker, online at www.radiox.co.uk and via Global Player.