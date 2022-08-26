Radio X brings you a Chilled All Dayer this Bank Holiday

On Monday, as you get over the Bank Holiday weekend, we've got the perfect antidote for you - a whole day of Radio X Chilled.

That's a day full of the best stripped back, acoustic and chilled out indie tunes. That should be the perfect remedy for you to get through any end of summer blues!

The Radio X Chilled tunes kick off on Sunday night (28th August) with our regular chilled out shows, fronted by Dan Gasser at 7pm, then Elspeth Pierce at 10pm.

The stripped back sounds continue on Monday 29th August with Rich Walters at 1am, James Hall at 4am.

Toby Tarrant brings you a Chilled Radio X Breakfast show at 6.30am, followed by Issy Panayis at 10am, Dan O'Connell at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm, George Godfrey at 7pm and Adam Brown at 10pm.

Radio X can be heard on 104.FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on your smart speaker, online at www.radiox.co.uk and via Global Player.