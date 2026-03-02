How to vote for Radio X Best Of British 500

Radio X Best Of British 500 will countdown across the Easter weekend - Good Friday to Easter Monday! Picture: Radio X

Radio X is asking YOU To rank the Best British Songs Of All Time in our biggest ever poll! Vote now and you'll be able to listen to the results across the Easter weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Every Easter for the past decade, Radio X has counted down the Best British Songs Of All Time.

Now we want YOU to help rank the most popular Best Of British songs in order of greatness.

Between Good Friday and Easter Monday we'll be counting down the Radio X Best Of British 500, as voted for by you! All you have to do is take a look at our list of suggested tracks and pick your favourites.

Previous Best Of British winners: 2022's champion Sam Fender, Oasis and Queen. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo/Press

Since 2016, Oasis have taken home the title of Best British Song five times with their classic 1994 hit Live Forever, while the inaugural poll saw them triumph with the evergreen anthem Wonderwall.

Queen's operatic 1975 milestone Bohemian Rhapsody won in 2017, 2019 and 2020, while in 2022 Sam Fender romped home with his generation-defining track Seventeen Going Under.

British greats: The Rolling Stones, The Clash and The Beatles. Would you vote for any of their songs? Picture: Alamy Stock Image

Who should be on this lists of lists? From the 1960s, you could pick from the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones or The Who, while the 70s saw incredible music from Led Zeppelin, The Clash and The Jam.

The 1980s brought incredible tunes from artists like New Order, The Smiths and Echo & The Bunnymen, while the 90s was the era of Britpop, baggy and rave, with classic songs from Blur, The Stone Roses, Pulp, The Prodigy and many, many more.

Who's on your voting form for Radio X Best Of British 500? Maybe The Stone Roses, The Smiths or Blur? Picture: Alamy Stock Image/Getty Images

And, from the 21st century, your voting possibilities could include Kasabian, Courteeners, The Libertines, Royal Blood, Bloc Party, Sam Fender, Wolf Alice and countless others.

The choice is yours.

Potential Best Of British stars from the 21st Century, including Sam Fender, The Libertines and Wolf Alice. Picture: Press

Vote for your FIVE favourite British songs from our list by 23.59 (BST) on Sunday 29th March and we'll count down the 500 most popular tracks on Radio X, kicking off on Good Friday, 3rd April. And don't forget to tell us why you're picking your Number 1 choice!

Vote here for Radio X Best Of British 500. Picture: Radio X

How to vote for Radio X Best Of British 500 online

Click here to be taken to the Best Of British mini-site

Pick your FIVE favourite British tracks from the suggestions on our list

favourite British tracks from the suggestions on our list Enter your details and submit your vote!

How to vote for Radio X Best Of British with B&Q via Global Player

Download the FREE Global Player app Find Radio X on the "Live Radio" tab Tap the Best Of British tile Pick your FIVE favourite British tracks from the suggestions on our list Enter your details and submit your vote!

Download Global Player from the Apple App Store

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Vote for your FIVE favourite British tracks before 23.59 on Sunday, 29th March and we’ll count down the 500 most popular tracks on Radio X on Good Friday, 3rd April through to Easter Monday, 6th April.

The full rules and terms and conditions are available hereclick here

Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

Need some more inspiration for voting? Listen to the Best Of British playlist on Radio X every weekday at 1pm and Sundays at 4pm. Or...

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.