Radio X Best Of British 2023 - Listen to the Top 100

You can listen to the Best Of British Top 100 countdown on Global Player here. Picture: Radio X

Our eighth annual poll took place over Easter - you can listen back to the countdown on Global Player!

Radio X asked YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time.

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists and songwriters in music history. But who are the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X counted down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our eighth annual poll, with Live Forever by Oasis named as Radio X Best Of British 2023.

The 1994 single returned to the top of the station's annual poll of the Best British song, beating off stiff competition from British-based anthems across seven decades of music.

Live Forever last held the number one position back in 2018 and 2021, jostling for first place with Queen's 1975 epic Bohemian Rhapsody.

In 2022, there was a surprise new entry from Sam Fender, whose Seventeen Going Under made No 1.

Enjoy big tunes from Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg, The Rolling Stones, The Stone Roses, Amy Winehouse, The Smiths, The Verve, Manic Street Preachers and more - plus some surprise new entries on the 2023 chart.